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STKE: SOL Strategies Inc.
STKE exchange rate has changed by 2.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.04 and at a high of 1.07.
Follow SOL Strategies Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is STKE stock price today?
SOL Strategies Inc. stock is priced at 1.06 today. It trades within 1.04 - 1.07, yesterday's close was 1.03, and trading volume reached 113. The live price chart of STKE shows these updates.
Does SOL Strategies Inc. stock pay dividends?
SOL Strategies Inc. is currently valued at 1.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -92.15% and USD. View the chart live to track STKE movements.
How to buy STKE stock?
You can buy SOL Strategies Inc. shares at the current price of 1.06. Orders are usually placed near 1.06 or 1.36, while 113 and 0.95% show market activity. Follow STKE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into STKE stock?
Investing in SOL Strategies Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.85 - 13.63 and current price 1.06. Many compare 2.91% and -19.08% before placing orders at 1.06 or 1.36. Explore the STKE price chart live with daily changes.
What are SOL Strategies Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of SOL Strategies Inc. in the past year was 13.63. Within 0.85 - 13.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track SOL Strategies Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are SOL Strategies Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SOL Strategies Inc. (STKE) over the year was 0.85. Comparing it with the current 1.06 and 0.85 - 13.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch STKE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did STKE stock split?
SOL Strategies Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.03, and -92.15% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1.03
- Open
- 1.05
- Bid
- 1.06
- Ask
- 1.36
- Low
- 1.04
- High
- 1.07
- Volume
- 113
- Daily Change
- 2.91%
- Month Change
- 2.91%
- 6 Months Change
- -19.08%
- Year Change
- -92.15%