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STIP: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

100.68 USD 0.12 (0.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

STIP exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 100.66 and at a high of 100.72.

Follow iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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STIP News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is STIP stock price today?

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock is priced at 100.68 today. It trades within 100.66 - 100.72, yesterday's close was 100.56, and trading volume reached 1307. The live price chart of STIP shows these updates.

Does iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF is currently valued at 100.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.56% and USD. View the chart live to track STIP movements.

How to buy STIP stock?

You can buy iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF shares at the current price of 100.68. Orders are usually placed near 100.68 or 100.98, while 1307 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow STIP updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into STIP stock?

Investing in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 100.52 - 104.16 and current price 100.68. Many compare 0.08% and -2.59% before placing orders at 100.68 or 100.98. Explore the STIP price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the past year was 104.16. Within 100.52 - 104.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 100.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) over the year was 100.52. Comparing it with the current 100.68 and 100.52 - 104.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch STIP moves on the chart live for more details.

When did STIP stock split?

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 100.56, and -2.56% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
100.66 100.72
Year Range
100.52 104.16
Previous Close
100.56
Open
100.71
Bid
100.68
Ask
100.98
Low
100.66
High
100.72
Volume
1.307 K
Daily Change
0.12%
Month Change
0.08%
6 Months Change
-2.59%
Year Change
-2.56%
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