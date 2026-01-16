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STIP: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
STIP exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 100.66 and at a high of 100.72.
Follow iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STIP News
- Tipping Point: Buy LTPZ
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Careful What You Wish For
- Iran Conflict Reorders The Bond Market's Hierarchy Of Havens
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Pursuit Of Happiness
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Nothing To See Here
- Energy Shocks, Rising Yields, And The Case For Bonds
- The Need To Diversify Diversifiers
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Real Deal
- Real Yields Near 20-Year Highs As Energy Shock Continues
- How TIPS Can Change Your Retirement Math For The Better
- Will Equal Asset ETF Mix Beat Hype in Uncertain Markets?
- 'Team Transitory' Holds For Now In The States
- STIP: Moderate But All-Around Return (NYSEARCA:STIP)
- The Market Is Not Very Nervous
- Oil, War And The Global Economy: The Market's Narrative In March 2026
- Bond Market Starting To Push Back On Powell’s Inflation View
- Weekly Market Pulse: War - What Is It Good For?
- Rate Cuts On Ice As Inflation Expectations Surge At The Short End
- Treasury Bond Yields Don’t Lie: But Wars Don’t Drive Them (US10Y)
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Plus ça Change
- U.S. Treasury to offer $125 billion in securities for February refunding
- Data Update 3 For 2026: The Trust Deficit - Bonds, Currencies, Gold And Bitcoin
- Long-Term Corporates Take Early Lead In The Bond Market In 2026
- Compounding Opportunity
Frequently Asked Questions
What is STIP stock price today?
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock is priced at 100.68 today. It trades within 100.66 - 100.72, yesterday's close was 100.56, and trading volume reached 1307. The live price chart of STIP shows these updates.
Does iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF is currently valued at 100.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.56% and USD. View the chart live to track STIP movements.
How to buy STIP stock?
You can buy iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF shares at the current price of 100.68. Orders are usually placed near 100.68 or 100.98, while 1307 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow STIP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into STIP stock?
Investing in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 100.52 - 104.16 and current price 100.68. Many compare 0.08% and -2.59% before placing orders at 100.68 or 100.98. Explore the STIP price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the past year was 104.16. Within 100.52 - 104.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 100.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) over the year was 100.52. Comparing it with the current 100.68 and 100.52 - 104.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch STIP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did STIP stock split?
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 100.56, and -2.56% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 100.56
- Open
- 100.71
- Bid
- 100.68
- Ask
- 100.98
- Low
- 100.66
- High
- 100.72
- Volume
- 1.307 K
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 0.08%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.59%
- Year Change
- -2.56%