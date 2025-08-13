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STEW: SRH Total Return Fund Inc
STEW exchange rate has changed by -0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.72 and at a high of 18.80.
Follow SRH Total Return Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STEW News
- SPE: Discount Gets Even Deeper And More Attractive (NYSE:SPE)
- STEW: Deep Discount Gets Deeper (NYSE:STEW)
- STEW: Allocation To Berkshire May Cause Underperformance (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:STEW)
- STEW ETF: The Anti-Hype Fund Built For A Growth Pause
- ASG: Difficult To Make A Case For Buying This Underperforming Fund Today (NYSE:ASG)
- STEW CEF: Tax-Efficient Dividends At An Attractive Valuation (NYSE:STEW)
- STEW: Better Off Just Buying Berkshire (NYSE:STEW)
- SRH Total Return Fund Inc stock hits all-time high at 18.58 USD
- Stew stock hits all-time high at 18.16 USD
- Stew stock reaches all-time high at 17.96 USD
Frequently Asked Questions
What is STEW stock price today?
SRH Total Return Fund Inc stock is priced at 18.77 today. It trades within 18.72 - 18.80, yesterday's close was 18.78, and trading volume reached 75. The live price chart of STEW shows these updates.
Does SRH Total Return Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
SRH Total Return Fund Inc is currently valued at 18.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.12% and USD. View the chart live to track STEW movements.
How to buy STEW stock?
You can buy SRH Total Return Fund Inc shares at the current price of 18.77. Orders are usually placed near 18.77 or 19.07, while 75 and -0.11% show market activity. Follow STEW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into STEW stock?
Investing in SRH Total Return Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 16.55 - 18.83 and current price 18.77. Many compare 0.70% and 5.39% before placing orders at 18.77 or 19.07. Explore the STEW price chart live with daily changes.
What are SRH Total Return Fund Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of SRH Total Return Fund Inc in the past year was 18.83. Within 16.55 - 18.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track SRH Total Return Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are SRH Total Return Fund Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SRH Total Return Fund Inc (STEW) over the year was 16.55. Comparing it with the current 18.77 and 16.55 - 18.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch STEW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did STEW stock split?
SRH Total Return Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.78, and 2.12% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.78
- Open
- 18.79
- Bid
- 18.77
- Ask
- 19.07
- Low
- 18.72
- High
- 18.80
- Volume
- 75
- Daily Change
- -0.05%
- Month Change
- 0.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.39%
- Year Change
- 2.12%