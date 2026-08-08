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STAK: STAK Inc.
STAK exchange rate has changed by -8.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.68 and at a high of 1.80.
Follow STAK Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is STAK stock price today?
STAK Inc. stock is priced at 1.70 today. It trades within 1.68 - 1.80, yesterday's close was 1.85, and trading volume reached 1349. The live price chart of STAK shows these updates.
Does STAK Inc. stock pay dividends?
STAK Inc. is currently valued at 1.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 354.55% and USD. View the chart live to track STAK movements.
How to buy STAK stock?
You can buy STAK Inc. shares at the current price of 1.70. Orders are usually placed near 1.70 or 2.00, while 1349 and -2.86% show market activity. Follow STAK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into STAK stock?
Investing in STAK Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.33 - 12.00 and current price 1.70. Many compare -11.92% and 241.43% before placing orders at 1.70 or 2.00. Explore the STAK price chart live with daily changes.
What are STAK Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of STAK Inc. in the past year was 12.00. Within 0.33 - 12.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track STAK Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are STAK Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of STAK Inc. (STAK) over the year was 0.33. Comparing it with the current 1.70 and 0.33 - 12.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch STAK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did STAK stock split?
STAK Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.85, and 354.55% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1.85
- Open
- 1.75
- Bid
- 1.70
- Ask
- 2.00
- Low
- 1.68
- High
- 1.80
- Volume
- 1.349 K
- Daily Change
- -8.11%
- Month Change
- -11.92%
- 6 Months Change
- 241.43%
- Year Change
- 354.55%