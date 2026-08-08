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SSXU: Strategy Shares Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Inter
SSXU exchange rate has changed by -0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.16 and at a high of 36.33.
Follow Strategy Shares Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Inter dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SSXU stock price today?
Strategy Shares Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Inter stock is priced at 36.16 today. It trades within 36.16 - 36.33, yesterday's close was 36.36, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of SSXU shows these updates.
Does Strategy Shares Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Inter stock pay dividends?
Strategy Shares Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Inter is currently valued at 36.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.47% and USD. View the chart live to track SSXU movements.
How to buy SSXU stock?
You can buy Strategy Shares Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Inter shares at the current price of 36.16. Orders are usually placed near 36.16 or 36.46, while 4 and -0.30% show market activity. Follow SSXU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SSXU stock?
Investing in Strategy Shares Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Inter involves considering the yearly range 33.33 - 37.42 and current price 36.16. Many compare 2.15% and -1.34% before placing orders at 36.16 or 36.46. Explore the SSXU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Strategy Shares Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Inter stock highest prices?
The highest price of Strategy Shares Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Inter in the past year was 37.42. Within 33.33 - 37.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track Strategy Shares Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Inter performance using the live chart.
What are Strategy Shares Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Inter stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Strategy Shares Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Inter (SSXU) over the year was 33.33. Comparing it with the current 36.16 and 33.33 - 37.42 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SSXU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SSXU stock split?
Strategy Shares Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Inter has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.36, and -1.47% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.36
- Open
- 36.27
- Bid
- 36.16
- Ask
- 36.46
- Low
- 36.16
- High
- 36.33
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- -0.55%
- Month Change
- 2.15%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.34%
- Year Change
- -1.47%