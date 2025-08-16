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SSUS: Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF
SSUS exchange rate has changed by 0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.34 and at a high of 56.52.
Follow Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SSUS News
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SSUS stock price today?
Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock is priced at 56.44 today. It trades within 56.34 - 56.52, yesterday's close was 56.18, and trading volume reached 32. The live price chart of SSUS shows these updates.
Does Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock pay dividends?
Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF is currently valued at 56.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.95% and USD. View the chart live to track SSUS movements.
How to buy SSUS stock?
You can buy Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF shares at the current price of 56.44. Orders are usually placed near 56.44 or 56.74, while 32 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow SSUS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SSUS stock?
Investing in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF involves considering the yearly range 45.21 - 56.71 and current price 56.44. Many compare 3.07% and 15.02% before placing orders at 56.44 or 56.74. Explore the SSUS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF in the past year was 56.71. Within 45.21 - 56.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) over the year was 45.21. Comparing it with the current 56.44 and 45.21 - 56.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SSUS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SSUS stock split?
Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 56.18, and 14.95% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 56.18
- Open
- 56.34
- Bid
- 56.44
- Ask
- 56.74
- Low
- 56.34
- High
- 56.52
- Volume
- 32
- Daily Change
- 0.46%
- Month Change
- 3.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.02%
- Year Change
- 14.95%