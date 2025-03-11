Currencies / SSSSL
SSSSL: SuRo Capital Corp - 6.00% Notes due 2026
24.6600 USD 0.0000 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SSSSL exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.5500 and at a high of 24.6600.
Follow SuRo Capital Corp - 6.00% Notes due 2026 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
24.5500 24.6600
Year Range
24.1600 25.4000
- Previous Close
- 24.6600
- Open
- 24.5601
- Bid
- 24.6600
- Ask
- 24.6630
- Low
- 24.5500
- High
- 24.6600
- Volume
- 24
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -1.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.37%
- Year Change
- 0.94%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%