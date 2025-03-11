QuotesSections
SSSSL: SuRo Capital Corp - 6.00% Notes due 2026

24.6600 USD 0.0000 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SSSSL exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.5500 and at a high of 24.6600.

Daily Range
24.5500 24.6600
Year Range
24.1600 25.4000
Previous Close
24.6600
Open
24.5601
Bid
24.6600
Ask
24.6630
Low
24.5500
High
24.6600
Volume
24
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
-1.52%
6 Months Change
1.37%
Year Change
0.94%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%