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SSK: REX-OSPREY(TM) SOL + STAKING ETF
SSK exchange rate has changed by 1.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.87 and at a high of 10.02.
Follow REX-OSPREY(TM) SOL + STAKING ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SSK stock price today?
REX-OSPREY(TM) SOL + STAKING ETF stock is priced at 9.97 today. It trades within 9.87 - 10.02, yesterday's close was 9.84, and trading volume reached 36. The live price chart of SSK shows these updates.
Does REX-OSPREY(TM) SOL + STAKING ETF stock pay dividends?
REX-OSPREY(TM) SOL + STAKING ETF is currently valued at 9.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -67.78% and USD. View the chart live to track SSK movements.
How to buy SSK stock?
You can buy REX-OSPREY(TM) SOL + STAKING ETF shares at the current price of 9.97. Orders are usually placed near 9.97 or 10.27, while 36 and 0.20% show market activity. Follow SSK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SSK stock?
Investing in REX-OSPREY(TM) SOL + STAKING ETF involves considering the yearly range 8.37 - 39.04 and current price 9.97. Many compare 1.42% and -12.08% before placing orders at 9.97 or 10.27. Explore the SSK price chart live with daily changes.
What are REX-OSPREY(TM) SOL + STAKING ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of REX-OSPREY(TM) SOL + STAKING ETF in the past year was 39.04. Within 8.37 - 39.04, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track REX-OSPREY(TM) SOL + STAKING ETF performance using the live chart.
What are REX-OSPREY(TM) SOL + STAKING ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of REX-OSPREY(TM) SOL + STAKING ETF (SSK) over the year was 8.37. Comparing it with the current 9.97 and 8.37 - 39.04 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SSK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SSK stock split?
REX-OSPREY(TM) SOL + STAKING ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.84, and -67.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.84
- Open
- 9.95
- Bid
- 9.97
- Ask
- 10.27
- Low
- 9.87
- High
- 10.02
- Volume
- 36
- Daily Change
- 1.32%
- Month Change
- 1.42%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.08%
- Year Change
- -67.78%