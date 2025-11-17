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SSG: ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors
SSG exchange rate has changed by -3.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.42 and at a high of 11.90.
Follow ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SSG News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SSG stock price today?
ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors stock is priced at 11.48 today. It trades within 11.42 - 11.90, yesterday's close was 11.95, and trading volume reached 426. The live price chart of SSG shows these updates.
Does ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors stock pay dividends?
ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors is currently valued at 11.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -57.59% and USD. View the chart live to track SSG movements.
How to buy SSG stock?
You can buy ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors shares at the current price of 11.48. Orders are usually placed near 11.48 or 11.78, while 426 and -0.26% show market activity. Follow SSG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SSG stock?
Investing in ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors involves considering the yearly range 10.92 - 34.13 and current price 11.48. Many compare -20.55% and -61.55% before placing orders at 11.48 or 11.78. Explore the SSG price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors in the past year was 34.13. Within 10.92 - 34.13, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (SSG) over the year was 10.92. Comparing it with the current 11.48 and 10.92 - 34.13 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SSG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SSG stock split?
ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.95, and -57.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.95
- Open
- 11.51
- Bid
- 11.48
- Ask
- 11.78
- Low
- 11.42
- High
- 11.90
- Volume
- 426
- Daily Change
- -3.93%
- Month Change
- -20.55%
- 6 Months Change
- -61.55%
- Year Change
- -57.59%