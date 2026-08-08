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SSBI: Summit State Bank
SSBI exchange rate has changed by 0.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.33 and at a high of 13.41.
Follow Summit State Bank dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SSBI stock price today?
Summit State Bank stock is priced at 13.40 today. It trades within 13.33 - 13.41, yesterday's close was 13.32, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of SSBI shows these updates.
Does Summit State Bank stock pay dividends?
Summit State Bank is currently valued at 13.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.48% and USD. View the chart live to track SSBI movements.
How to buy SSBI stock?
You can buy Summit State Bank shares at the current price of 13.40. Orders are usually placed near 13.40 or 13.70, while 6 and 0.30% show market activity. Follow SSBI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SSBI stock?
Investing in Summit State Bank involves considering the yearly range 10.35 - 14.00 and current price 13.40. Many compare 7.11% and 0.53% before placing orders at 13.40 or 13.70. Explore the SSBI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Summit State Bank stock highest prices?
The highest price of Summit State Bank in the past year was 14.00. Within 10.35 - 14.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track Summit State Bank performance using the live chart.
What are Summit State Bank stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Summit State Bank (SSBI) over the year was 10.35. Comparing it with the current 13.40 and 10.35 - 14.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SSBI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SSBI stock split?
Summit State Bank has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.32, and 18.48% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.32
- Open
- 13.36
- Bid
- 13.40
- Ask
- 13.70
- Low
- 13.33
- High
- 13.41
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.60%
- Month Change
- 7.11%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.53%
- Year Change
- 18.48%