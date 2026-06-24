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SRVR: Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF
SRVR exchange rate has changed by 1.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.63 and at a high of 32.03.
Follow Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SRVR News
- A Hawkish Hold, A Steeper Curve
- Market Cap Of New Homes Continues Stumbling As Mortgage Rates Rise
- AI Capex Hits A Tipping Point As Investors Demand More Corporate Discipline
- Real Estate's Penthouse View
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Forgotten Asset
- The Fed’s Crude Dilemma
- New Home Sales Unexpectedly Rise 1.6% In June
- The REIT Recovery Broadens Beyond Rates
- Disinflation Meets Escalation
- Housing Starts Jump 19% In June
- Building Permits Fall 3.0% In June
- Pending Home Sales Sink 5% In June
- Zillow Home Value Index: 'Real' Home Values Hit 5-Year Low
- Home Affordability: Better Than Headlines Suggest
- NAHB Housing Market Index: Affordability Challenges Pull Down Builder Sentiment
- The Truce Is Loose
- This Week's Market Wrap: Oil Shocks, AI Volatility, And A Resilient Economy
- Existing Single-Family Homes Supply Jumps To 10-Year High, Sales Slip, Mortgage Rates Rise
- Existing Home Sales Drop In June As Median Prices Hit All-Time High
- Sparks From The Warsh Fed
- FHFA House Price Index Retreats From Record High
- S&P Cotality Case-Shiller Index: Home Price Growth Remains Constrained
- Testing The Truce
- New Home Sales Drop 7% In May
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SRVR stock price today?
Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF stock is priced at 31.84 today. It trades within 31.63 - 32.03, yesterday's close was 31.41, and trading volume reached 41. The live price chart of SRVR shows these updates.
Does Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF stock pay dividends?
Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF is currently valued at 31.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.25% and USD. View the chart live to track SRVR movements.
How to buy SRVR stock?
You can buy Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF shares at the current price of 31.84. Orders are usually placed near 31.84 or 32.14, while 41 and 0.32% show market activity. Follow SRVR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SRVR stock?
Investing in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.44 - 35.79 and current price 31.84. Many compare 3.78% and -4.10% before placing orders at 31.84 or 32.14. Explore the SRVR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF in the past year was 35.79. Within 28.44 - 35.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (SRVR) over the year was 28.44. Comparing it with the current 31.84 and 28.44 - 35.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SRVR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SRVR stock split?
Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.41, and 2.25% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.41
- Open
- 31.74
- Bid
- 31.84
- Ask
- 32.14
- Low
- 31.63
- High
- 32.03
- Volume
- 41
- Daily Change
- 1.37%
- Month Change
- 3.78%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.10%
- Year Change
- 2.25%