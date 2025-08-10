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SRS: ProShares UltraShort Real Estate
SRS exchange rate has changed by -0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.31 and at a high of 39.17.
Follow ProShares UltraShort Real Estate dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SRS News
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Forgotten Asset
- Treasury Yields Climb as Middle East Tensions Escalate: ETFs to Gain
- ETFs to Play as U.S. Inflation Pressures Intensify
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Real Deal
- REITs At New Highs: Early Expansion, Not The End Of The Cycle
- Is Your Portfolio Too Tech-Heavy?
- Renewed Potential For Real Estate Investors In 2026
- 2026 Economic And Market Outlook
- Whale's Tracking - Deepening Rift
- REIT Market Perspectives - December 2025
- REIT Earnings Preview: Here's What We're Watching
- Rally In The Dark
- U.S. Real Estate Sector Report - Fall 2025
- Why U.S. REITs May Shine In A Rate-Cutting Environment
- Echoes Of Earlier Easing
- A Dovish Turn, A Hawkish Shadow
- The State Of REITs: September 2025 Edition
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- NYC Office Market Reality: Why Loan Maturities Matter Now
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Slowdown Continues
- Slacking Into A Rate Cut
- The Calm Before The Cut
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SRS stock price today?
ProShares UltraShort Real Estate stock is priced at 38.77 today. It trades within 38.31 - 39.17, yesterday's close was 38.99, and trading volume reached 51. The live price chart of SRS shows these updates.
Does ProShares UltraShort Real Estate stock pay dividends?
ProShares UltraShort Real Estate is currently valued at 38.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -9.81% and USD. View the chart live to track SRS movements.
How to buy SRS stock?
You can buy ProShares UltraShort Real Estate shares at the current price of 38.77. Orders are usually placed near 38.77 or 39.07, while 51 and -1.00% show market activity. Follow SRS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SRS stock?
Investing in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate involves considering the yearly range 36.38 - 49.76 and current price 38.77. Many compare 1.12% and -8.54% before placing orders at 38.77 or 39.07. Explore the SRS price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares UltraShort Real Estate stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate in the past year was 49.76. Within 36.38 - 49.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraShort Real Estate performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares UltraShort Real Estate stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (SRS) over the year was 36.38. Comparing it with the current 38.77 and 36.38 - 49.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SRS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SRS stock split?
ProShares UltraShort Real Estate has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.99, and -9.81% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 38.99
- Open
- 39.16
- Bid
- 38.77
- Ask
- 39.07
- Low
- 38.31
- High
- 39.17
- Volume
- 51
- Daily Change
- -0.56%
- Month Change
- 1.12%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.54%
- Year Change
- -9.81%