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SRLN: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF
SRLN exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.41 and at a high of 40.46.
Follow SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SRLN News
- Quick Look At Fixed-Income Market Conditions And Trends
- FRA: Higher Rates Could Help, But Distribution Coverage Should Remain Weak (NYSE:FRA)
- Blue Owl Capital Just Showed Green Shoots Of A Big Recovery (NYSE:OWL)
- SRLN: Credit Compression Offsets Floating-Rate Benefits (Maintaining Hold) (NYSEARCA:SRLN)
- When The Winds Of Change Blow, Build Windmills, Not Walls
- Consumer Delinquencies Pose Limited Risks To Financial Stability
- CGO: Positioned For Continued Outperformance Of Foreign Markets
- SRLN: 7.7% Yield Remains Attractive, But Rate Cut Expectations Reduce Allocation Case
- Beware of banks breaking bad, warns top B. of A. strategist. He casts a wary eye on bank-loan ETFs.
- Banking Risk: Key Themes For 2026
- HYBL: Active Income ETF With Strong Risk-Adjusted Return (BATS:HYBL)
- How Banks And Private Markets Are Redefining Credit
- Cracks Emerge Beneath Market Resilience, Challenging Areas Of The U.S. Economy
- Credit Markets: A Storm Is Brewing
- SRLN: A Good Anchor In Troubled Times That Drags During Rate Cuts (NYSEARCA:SRLN)
- Consumer Credit Cracks? Auto Loan Woes Signal A Bifurcated Economy
- Building A Current Growth And Income Portfolio For My Daughter
- From Cash To Curve: Rethinking Allocations As Rate Cuts Loom
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SRLN stock price today?
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock is priced at 40.43 today. It trades within 40.41 - 40.46, yesterday's close was 40.39, and trading volume reached 2428. The live price chart of SRLN shows these updates.
Does SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF is currently valued at 40.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.57% and USD. View the chart live to track SRLN movements.
How to buy SRLN stock?
You can buy SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF shares at the current price of 40.43. Orders are usually placed near 40.43 or 40.73, while 2428 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow SRLN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SRLN stock?
Investing in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF involves considering the yearly range 39.39 - 40.67 and current price 40.43. Many compare 0.45% and 2.35% before placing orders at 40.43 or 40.73. Explore the SRLN price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the past year was 40.67. Within 39.39 - 40.67, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) over the year was 39.39. Comparing it with the current 40.43 and 39.39 - 40.67 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SRLN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SRLN stock split?
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.39, and -0.57% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.39
- Open
- 40.45
- Bid
- 40.43
- Ask
- 40.73
- Low
- 40.41
- High
- 40.46
- Volume
- 2.428 K
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.35%
- Year Change
- -0.57%