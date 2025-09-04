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SRLN: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

40.43 USD 0.04 (0.10%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SRLN exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.41 and at a high of 40.46.

Follow SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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SRLN News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SRLN stock price today?

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock is priced at 40.43 today. It trades within 40.41 - 40.46, yesterday's close was 40.39, and trading volume reached 2428. The live price chart of SRLN shows these updates.

Does SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF is currently valued at 40.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.57% and USD. View the chart live to track SRLN movements.

How to buy SRLN stock?

You can buy SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF shares at the current price of 40.43. Orders are usually placed near 40.43 or 40.73, while 2428 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow SRLN updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SRLN stock?

Investing in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF involves considering the yearly range 39.39 - 40.67 and current price 40.43. Many compare 0.45% and 2.35% before placing orders at 40.43 or 40.73. Explore the SRLN price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the past year was 40.67. Within 39.39 - 40.67, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) over the year was 39.39. Comparing it with the current 40.43 and 39.39 - 40.67 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SRLN moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SRLN stock split?

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.39, and -0.57% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
40.41 40.46
Year Range
39.39 40.67
Previous Close
40.39
Open
40.45
Bid
40.43
Ask
40.73
Low
40.41
High
40.46
Volume
2.428 K
Daily Change
0.10%
Month Change
0.45%
6 Months Change
2.35%
Year Change
-0.57%
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