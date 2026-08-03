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SQLV: Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF
SQLV exchange rate has changed by 1.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.76 and at a high of 54.76.
Follow Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SQLV News
- Global Outlook Marred By Further Slide In Emerging Market Business Confidence
- U.S. Government Borrows $800B In 3 Months
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Household Survey Shows 1.8M Jobs Lost In 2026 So Far
- The Big Four Recession Indicators: Employment
- Employment Report: 23K Jobs Shed In July, Worse Than Expected
- Caution Ahead: Average 3-Month Jobs Prints At Just 20,000 And The JPY Needed A Bailout
- July Jobs Report: Payrolls Turn Negative As The Labor Force Keeps Shrinking (SPX)
- Surprise U.S. Job Weakness Casts Serious Doubt On Fed Rate Hikes
- Why The Weak July Jobs Report Gives Bulls A New Reason To Cheer
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- Underlying Inflation Gauges: Trimming Noise Or Trimming Signal?
- U.S. Service Sector Remains Robust, But Hiring Weakness Persists
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- The AI Selloff Is Missing The Bigger Story
- Median Household Income In June 2026
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Warsh Wants The Federal Reserve To Rethink The Rules
- AI Investment Boosted U.S. Q2 Growth - But The Import Offset Runs Far Wider Than AI
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Dead Cat Bounce > Last Chance - Weekly Blog # 952
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Market's Next Move Depends On More Than Earnings
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SQLV stock price today?
Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF stock is priced at 54.76 today. It trades within 54.76 - 54.76, yesterday's close was 54.21, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of SQLV shows these updates.
Does Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF is currently valued at 54.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 27.44% and USD. View the chart live to track SQLV movements.
How to buy SQLV stock?
You can buy Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF shares at the current price of 54.76. Orders are usually placed near 54.76 or 55.06, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SQLV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SQLV stock?
Investing in Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 39.99 - 55.30 and current price 54.76. Many compare 1.22% and 20.11% before placing orders at 54.76 or 55.06. Explore the SQLV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF in the past year was 55.30. Within 39.99 - 55.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (SQLV) over the year was 39.99. Comparing it with the current 54.76 and 39.99 - 55.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SQLV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SQLV stock split?
Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.21, and 27.44% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 54.21
- Open
- 54.76
- Bid
- 54.76
- Ask
- 55.06
- Low
- 54.76
- High
- 54.76
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 1.01%
- Month Change
- 1.22%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.11%
- Year Change
- 27.44%