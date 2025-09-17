Currencies / SQFTW
SQFTW: Presidio Property Trust Inc - Series A Common Stock Purchase Wa
0.0451 USD 0.0044 (8.89%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SQFTW exchange rate has changed by -8.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0323 and at a high of 0.0471.
Follow Presidio Property Trust Inc - Series A Common Stock Purchase Wa dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
0.0323 0.0471
Year Range
0.0200 0.0973
- Previous Close
- 0.0495
- Open
- 0.0323
- Bid
- 0.0451
- Ask
- 0.0481
- Low
- 0.0323
- High
- 0.0471
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- -8.89%
- Month Change
- 40.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 30.72%
- Year Change
- 22.89%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev