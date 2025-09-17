QuotesSections
SQFTW: Presidio Property Trust Inc - Series A Common Stock Purchase Wa

0.0451 USD 0.0044 (8.89%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SQFTW exchange rate has changed by -8.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0323 and at a high of 0.0471.

Follow Presidio Property Trust Inc - Series A Common Stock Purchase Wa dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0323 0.0471
Year Range
0.0200 0.0973
Previous Close
0.0495
Open
0.0323
Bid
0.0451
Ask
0.0481
Low
0.0323
High
0.0471
Volume
13
Daily Change
-8.89%
Month Change
40.50%
6 Months Change
30.72%
Year Change
22.89%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev