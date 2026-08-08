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SPYU: MAX S&P 500 4X Leveraged ETN
SPYU exchange rate has changed by 2.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.09 and at a high of 36.89.
Follow MAX S&P 500 4X Leveraged ETN dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPYU stock price today?
MAX S&P 500 4X Leveraged ETN stock is priced at 36.77 today. It trades within 36.09 - 36.89, yesterday's close was 35.95, and trading volume reached 724. The live price chart of SPYU shows these updates.
Does MAX S&P 500 4X Leveraged ETN stock pay dividends?
MAX S&P 500 4X Leveraged ETN is currently valued at 36.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -30.56% and USD. View the chart live to track SPYU movements.
How to buy SPYU stock?
You can buy MAX S&P 500 4X Leveraged ETN shares at the current price of 36.77. Orders are usually placed near 36.77 or 37.07, while 724 and 1.18% show market activity. Follow SPYU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPYU stock?
Investing in MAX S&P 500 4X Leveraged ETN involves considering the yearly range 18.37 - 54.67 and current price 36.77. Many compare 12.38% and 44.59% before placing orders at 36.77 or 37.07. Explore the SPYU price chart live with daily changes.
What are MAX S&P 500 4X Leveraged ETN stock highest prices?
The highest price of MAX S&P 500 4X Leveraged ETN in the past year was 54.67. Within 18.37 - 54.67, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track MAX S&P 500 4X Leveraged ETN performance using the live chart.
What are MAX S&P 500 4X Leveraged ETN stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of MAX S&P 500 4X Leveraged ETN (SPYU) over the year was 18.37. Comparing it with the current 36.77 and 18.37 - 54.67 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPYU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPYU stock split?
MAX S&P 500 4X Leveraged ETN has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.95, and -30.56% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.95
- Open
- 36.34
- Bid
- 36.77
- Ask
- 37.07
- Low
- 36.09
- High
- 36.89
- Volume
- 724
- Daily Change
- 2.28%
- Month Change
- 12.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 44.59%
- Year Change
- -30.56%