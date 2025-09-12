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SPYT: Tidal Trust II Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF
SPYT exchange rate has changed by 0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.51 and at a high of 17.58.
Follow Tidal Trust II Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPYT News
- SPYT: The Covered Call ETF That Barely Wants Premium (NYSEARCA:SPYT)
- SPYT: Covered Call Strategy As An Alternative To Fixed Income (NYSEARCA:SPYT)
- SPYT ETF: Gets The Job Done But Underperforms Peers (NYSEARCA:SPYT)
- SPYT Vs. XPAY: Both Target 20% Yields But XPAY Offers Uncapped S&P 500 Returns (XPAY)
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: Energy Transfer, Vertical Aerospace, QuantumScape And More
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPYT stock price today?
Tidal Trust II Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF stock is priced at 17.55 today. It trades within 17.51 - 17.58, yesterday's close was 17.46, and trading volume reached 113. The live price chart of SPYT shows these updates.
Does Tidal Trust II Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Tidal Trust II Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF is currently valued at 17.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.86% and USD. View the chart live to track SPYT movements.
How to buy SPYT stock?
You can buy Tidal Trust II Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF shares at the current price of 17.55. Orders are usually placed near 17.55 or 17.85, while 113 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow SPYT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPYT stock?
Investing in Tidal Trust II Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 15.77 - 18.09 and current price 17.55. Many compare 2.93% and 4.15% before placing orders at 17.55 or 17.85. Explore the SPYT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tidal Trust II Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tidal Trust II Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF in the past year was 18.09. Within 15.77 - 18.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tidal Trust II Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tidal Trust II Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tidal Trust II Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF (SPYT) over the year was 15.77. Comparing it with the current 17.55 and 15.77 - 18.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPYT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPYT stock split?
Tidal Trust II Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.46, and 1.86% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.46
- Open
- 17.54
- Bid
- 17.55
- Ask
- 17.85
- Low
- 17.51
- High
- 17.58
- Volume
- 113
- Daily Change
- 0.52%
- Month Change
- 2.93%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.15%
- Year Change
- 1.86%