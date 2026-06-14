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SPYI: SHP ETF Trust NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF
SPYI exchange rate has changed by 0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.03 and at a high of 54.21.
Follow SHP ETF Trust NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPYI News
- OMAH: A 15% Distribution Rate From Buffett's Portfolio To Buy (NYSEARCA:OMAH)
- XSPI: Amplified Monthly Income Through Leveraged S&P 500 Exposure (NASDAQ:XSPI)
- DIVO: I'm Compounding This Tax-Free For Decades (NYSEARCA:DIVO)
- ETY: Discount Widening Presents Opportunity For This Monthly Payer (NYSE:ETY)
- SPYI: Stop Looking At The Yield, The Real Opportunity Is Volatility (BATS:SPYI)
- Two 25%+ Covered Call ETFs Where The Risk Has Quietly Changed
- Forget SCHD: These 2 Income ETFs Offer Over 12% Yields and Double-Digit Upside - TipRanks.com
- JEPI: If You Must Own A Covered Call ETF It Shouldn't Be This One (NYSEARCA:JEPI)
- GPIX: Still Bullish As This Covered Call ETF Compounds Through Record Highs (NASDAQ:GPIX)
- There Are No Magic Covered Call ETFs. Not Even JEPI Or SPYI. A 2-ETF Mix Says So.
- High Yields, Higher Risk: Why I'm Averaging Into Covered Call ETFs Instead Of Going All In
- IVVW: Growth Potential Is Severely Capped (BATS:IVVW)
- JCE: Strong Total Returns With An Attractive Discount (NYSE:JCE)
- OMAH: Collect A 15% Yield From Berkshire's Less Aggressive Portfolio (NYSEARCA:OMAH)
- Think Your Covered Call ETF Income Is Safe? 2 Risks That Should Keep You Up At Night
- BALI: Balanced Buy-Write ETF Offering Income And Growth (BATS:BALI)
- SPXX: Attractive Discount, Distribution Gets A Bump (NYSE:SPXX)
- SPYI: I'm Still Bullish, And This Time Volatility Is Doing The Work (BATS:SPYI)
- BALI: A Hidden Covered Call ETF That Could Be Better Than You Think (BATS:BALI)
- ICAP: A Defensive Option ETF For Low-Risk Investors (NYSEARCA:ICAP)
- RSPA: A 9% Yield For Investors Wary Of The AI-Led Market (NYSEARCA:RSPA)
- TSPY: Solid Covered Call ETF, But Recent Changes Could Make It Even Better (NASDAQ:TSPY)
- How I Would Invest $2 Million To Retire On Dividends
- EOS: Provides Monthly Income & Stability For Retirees (NYSE:EOS)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPYI stock price today?
SHP ETF Trust NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock is priced at 54.18 today. It trades within 54.03 - 54.21, yesterday's close was 53.97, and trading volume reached 3107. The live price chart of SPYI shows these updates.
Does SHP ETF Trust NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock pay dividends?
SHP ETF Trust NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF is currently valued at 54.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.51% and USD. View the chart live to track SPYI movements.
How to buy SPYI stock?
You can buy SHP ETF Trust NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF shares at the current price of 54.18. Orders are usually placed near 54.18 or 54.48, while 3107 and 0.15% show market activity. Follow SPYI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPYI stock?
Investing in SHP ETF Trust NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.77 - 54.25 and current price 54.18. Many compare 2.17% and 5.00% before placing orders at 54.18 or 54.48. Explore the SPYI price chart live with daily changes.
What are SHP ETF Trust NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SHP ETF Trust NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the past year was 54.25. Within 47.77 - 54.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 53.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track SHP ETF Trust NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SHP ETF Trust NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SHP ETF Trust NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (SPYI) over the year was 47.77. Comparing it with the current 54.18 and 47.77 - 54.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPYI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPYI stock split?
SHP ETF Trust NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 53.97, and 4.51% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 53.97
- Open
- 54.10
- Bid
- 54.18
- Ask
- 54.48
- Low
- 54.03
- High
- 54.21
- Volume
- 3.107 K
- Daily Change
- 0.39%
- Month Change
- 2.17%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.00%
- Year Change
- 4.51%