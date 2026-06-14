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SPYI: SHP ETF Trust NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

54.18 USD 0.21 (0.39%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SPYI exchange rate has changed by 0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.03 and at a high of 54.21.

Follow SHP ETF Trust NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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SPYI News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SPYI stock price today?

SHP ETF Trust NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock is priced at 54.18 today. It trades within 54.03 - 54.21, yesterday's close was 53.97, and trading volume reached 3107. The live price chart of SPYI shows these updates.

Does SHP ETF Trust NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock pay dividends?

SHP ETF Trust NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF is currently valued at 54.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.51% and USD. View the chart live to track SPYI movements.

How to buy SPYI stock?

You can buy SHP ETF Trust NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF shares at the current price of 54.18. Orders are usually placed near 54.18 or 54.48, while 3107 and 0.15% show market activity. Follow SPYI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SPYI stock?

Investing in SHP ETF Trust NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.77 - 54.25 and current price 54.18. Many compare 2.17% and 5.00% before placing orders at 54.18 or 54.48. Explore the SPYI price chart live with daily changes.

What are SHP ETF Trust NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SHP ETF Trust NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the past year was 54.25. Within 47.77 - 54.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 53.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track SHP ETF Trust NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SHP ETF Trust NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SHP ETF Trust NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (SPYI) over the year was 47.77. Comparing it with the current 54.18 and 47.77 - 54.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPYI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SPYI stock split?

SHP ETF Trust NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 53.97, and 4.51% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
54.03 54.21
Year Range
47.77 54.25
Previous Close
53.97
Open
54.10
Bid
54.18
Ask
54.48
Low
54.03
High
54.21
Volume
3.107 K
Daily Change
0.39%
Month Change
2.17%
6 Months Change
5.00%
Year Change
4.51%
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