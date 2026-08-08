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SPYH: NEOS S&P 500 Hedged Equity Income ETF
SPYH exchange rate has changed by 0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.80 and at a high of 56.90.
Follow NEOS S&P 500 Hedged Equity Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPYH stock price today?
NEOS S&P 500 Hedged Equity Income ETF stock is priced at 56.90 today. It trades within 56.80 - 56.90, yesterday's close was 56.69, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of SPYH shows these updates.
Does NEOS S&P 500 Hedged Equity Income ETF stock pay dividends?
NEOS S&P 500 Hedged Equity Income ETF is currently valued at 56.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.30% and USD. View the chart live to track SPYH movements.
How to buy SPYH stock?
You can buy NEOS S&P 500 Hedged Equity Income ETF shares at the current price of 56.90. Orders are usually placed near 56.90 or 57.20, while 11 and 0.14% show market activity. Follow SPYH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPYH stock?
Investing in NEOS S&P 500 Hedged Equity Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 51.56 - 56.90 and current price 56.90. Many compare 1.72% and 3.95% before placing orders at 56.90 or 57.20. Explore the SPYH price chart live with daily changes.
What are NEOS S&P 500 Hedged Equity Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of NEOS S&P 500 Hedged Equity Income ETF in the past year was 56.90. Within 51.56 - 56.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track NEOS S&P 500 Hedged Equity Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are NEOS S&P 500 Hedged Equity Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of NEOS S&P 500 Hedged Equity Income ETF (SPYH) over the year was 51.56. Comparing it with the current 56.90 and 51.56 - 56.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPYH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPYH stock split?
NEOS S&P 500 Hedged Equity Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 56.69, and 3.30% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 56.69
- Open
- 56.82
- Bid
- 56.90
- Ask
- 57.20
- Low
- 56.80
- High
- 56.90
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 0.37%
- Month Change
- 1.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.95%
- Year Change
- 3.30%