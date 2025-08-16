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SPYC: Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexit
SPYC exchange rate has changed by 1.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.55 and at a high of 47.74.
Follow Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexit dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPYC News
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPYC stock price today?
Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexit stock is priced at 47.70 today. It trades within 47.55 - 47.74, yesterday's close was 47.16, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of SPYC shows these updates.
Does Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexit stock pay dividends?
Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexit is currently valued at 47.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.14% and USD. View the chart live to track SPYC movements.
How to buy SPYC stock?
You can buy Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexit shares at the current price of 47.70. Orders are usually placed near 47.70 or 48.00, while 13 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow SPYC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPYC stock?
Investing in Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexit involves considering the yearly range 38.50 - 48.46 and current price 47.70. Many compare 3.85% and 14.39% before placing orders at 47.70 or 48.00. Explore the SPYC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexit stock highest prices?
The highest price of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexit in the past year was 48.46. Within 38.50 - 48.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexit performance using the live chart.
What are Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexit stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexit (SPYC) over the year was 38.50. Comparing it with the current 47.70 and 38.50 - 48.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPYC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPYC stock split?
Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexit has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.16, and 17.14% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 47.16
- Open
- 47.74
- Bid
- 47.70
- Ask
- 48.00
- Low
- 47.55
- High
- 47.74
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- 1.15%
- Month Change
- 3.85%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.39%
- Year Change
- 17.14%