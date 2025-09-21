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SPXX: Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
SPXX exchange rate has changed by 1.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.92 and at a high of 19.10.
Follow Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPXX News
- CII: A Strong Option-Income CEF Comes At A Cost (NYSE:CII)
- JCE: Strong Total Returns With An Attractive Discount (NYSE:JCE)
- SPXX: Attractive Discount, Distribution Gets A Bump (NYSE:SPXX)
- CEF Weekly Review: Covered Call Funds Hike Distributions As Stocks Surge
- SPXX ETF: Tax-Efficient Dividends Maintain S&P 500 Exposure (NYSE:SPXX)
- CEF Market Weekly Review: GAB Restrikes Its Rights Offering
- DIAX: Merger Approved, Composition About To Change (NYSE:DIAX)
- BDJ: A Value-Oriented Fund With 8.4% Yield And Nearly 7% Discount (NYSE:BDJ)
- CII: Options Fund With 7% Income, Decent Growth, Zero Leverage, And Lower Volatility
- SPXX: Attractive Valuation On This Steady Income Fund (NYSE:SPXX)
- How And Why To Defend DIVO And Other Covered Call ETFs, Without Selling Them
- QQQX: An Excellent Options Fund With Solid History; Is It A Buy? (NASDAQ:QQQX)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPXX stock price today?
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock is priced at 19.09 today. It trades within 18.92 - 19.10, yesterday's close was 18.87, and trading volume reached 449. The live price chart of SPXX shows these updates.
Does Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock pay dividends?
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is currently valued at 19.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.35% and USD. View the chart live to track SPXX movements.
How to buy SPXX stock?
You can buy Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares at the current price of 19.09. Orders are usually placed near 19.09 or 19.39, while 449 and 0.63% show market activity. Follow SPXX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPXX stock?
Investing in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund involves considering the yearly range 15.78 - 19.10 and current price 19.09. Many compare 2.91% and 8.04% before placing orders at 19.09 or 19.39. Explore the SPXX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the past year was 19.10. Within 15.78 - 19.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX) over the year was 15.78. Comparing it with the current 19.09 and 15.78 - 19.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPXX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPXX stock split?
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.87, and 6.35% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.87
- Open
- 18.97
- Bid
- 19.09
- Ask
- 19.39
- Low
- 18.92
- High
- 19.10
- Volume
- 449
- Daily Change
- 1.17%
- Month Change
- 2.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.04%
- Year Change
- 6.35%