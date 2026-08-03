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SPXN: ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Financials ETF

84.28 USD 0.13 (0.15%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SPXN exchange rate has changed by -0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 84.28 and at a high of 84.28.

Follow ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Financials ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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SPXN News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SPXN stock price today?

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Financials ETF stock is priced at 84.28 today. It trades within 84.28 - 84.28, yesterday's close was 84.41, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of SPXN shows these updates.

Does ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Financials ETF stock pay dividends?

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Financials ETF is currently valued at 84.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.99% and USD. View the chart live to track SPXN movements.

How to buy SPXN stock?

You can buy ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Financials ETF shares at the current price of 84.28. Orders are usually placed near 84.28 or 84.58, while 4 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SPXN updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SPXN stock?

Investing in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Financials ETF involves considering the yearly range 68.63 - 84.59 and current price 84.28. Many compare 2.08% and 13.10% before placing orders at 84.28 or 84.58. Explore the SPXN price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Financials ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Financials ETF in the past year was 84.59. Within 68.63 - 84.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 84.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Financials ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Financials ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Financials ETF (SPXN) over the year was 68.63. Comparing it with the current 84.28 and 68.63 - 84.59 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPXN moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SPXN stock split?

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Financials ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 84.41, and 21.99% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
84.28 84.28
Year Range
68.63 84.59
Previous Close
84.41
Open
84.28
Bid
84.28
Ask
84.58
Low
84.28
High
84.28
Volume
4
Daily Change
-0.15%
Month Change
2.08%
6 Months Change
13.10%
Year Change
21.99%
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