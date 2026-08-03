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SPXE: ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF

82.80 USD 0.36 (0.43%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SPXE exchange rate has changed by -0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 82.80 and at a high of 83.01.

Follow ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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SPXE News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SPXE stock price today?

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF stock is priced at 82.80 today. It trades within 82.80 - 83.01, yesterday's close was 83.16, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of SPXE shows these updates.

Does ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF stock pay dividends?

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF is currently valued at 82.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.48% and USD. View the chart live to track SPXE movements.

How to buy SPXE stock?

You can buy ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF shares at the current price of 82.80. Orders are usually placed near 82.80 or 83.10, while 3 and -0.25% show market activity. Follow SPXE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SPXE stock?

Investing in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF involves considering the yearly range 67.82 - 83.20 and current price 82.80. Many compare 0.46% and 12.20% before placing orders at 82.80 or 83.10. Explore the SPXE price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF in the past year was 83.20. Within 67.82 - 83.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 83.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (SPXE) over the year was 67.82. Comparing it with the current 82.80 and 67.82 - 83.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPXE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SPXE stock split?

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 83.16, and 19.48% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
82.80 83.01
Year Range
67.82 83.20
Previous Close
83.16
Open
83.01
Bid
82.80
Ask
83.10
Low
82.80
High
83.01
Volume
3
Daily Change
-0.43%
Month Change
0.46%
6 Months Change
12.20%
Year Change
19.48%
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