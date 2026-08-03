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SPXE: ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF
SPXE exchange rate has changed by -0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 82.80 and at a high of 83.01.
Follow ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPXE News
- Global Outlook Marred By Further Slide In Emerging Market Business Confidence
- U.S. Government Borrows $800B In 3 Months
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Household Survey Shows 1.8M Jobs Lost In 2026 So Far
- The Big Four Recession Indicators: Employment
- Employment Report: 23K Jobs Shed In July, Worse Than Expected
- Caution Ahead: Average 3-Month Jobs Prints At Just 20,000 And The JPY Needed A Bailout
- July Jobs Report: Payrolls Turn Negative As The Labor Force Keeps Shrinking (SPX)
- Surprise U.S. Job Weakness Casts Serious Doubt On Fed Rate Hikes
- Why The Weak July Jobs Report Gives Bulls A New Reason To Cheer
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- Underlying Inflation Gauges: Trimming Noise Or Trimming Signal?
- U.S. Service Sector Remains Robust, But Hiring Weakness Persists
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- The AI Selloff Is Missing The Bigger Story
- Median Household Income In June 2026
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Warsh Wants The Federal Reserve To Rethink The Rules
- AI Investment Boosted U.S. Q2 Growth - But The Import Offset Runs Far Wider Than AI
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Dead Cat Bounce > Last Chance - Weekly Blog # 952
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Market's Next Move Depends On More Than Earnings
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPXE stock price today?
ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF stock is priced at 82.80 today. It trades within 82.80 - 83.01, yesterday's close was 83.16, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of SPXE shows these updates.
Does ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF is currently valued at 82.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.48% and USD. View the chart live to track SPXE movements.
How to buy SPXE stock?
You can buy ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF shares at the current price of 82.80. Orders are usually placed near 82.80 or 83.10, while 3 and -0.25% show market activity. Follow SPXE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPXE stock?
Investing in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF involves considering the yearly range 67.82 - 83.20 and current price 82.80. Many compare 0.46% and 12.20% before placing orders at 82.80 or 83.10. Explore the SPXE price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF in the past year was 83.20. Within 67.82 - 83.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 83.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (SPXE) over the year was 67.82. Comparing it with the current 82.80 and 67.82 - 83.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPXE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPXE stock split?
ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 83.16, and 19.48% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 83.16
- Open
- 83.01
- Bid
- 82.80
- Ask
- 83.10
- Low
- 82.80
- High
- 83.01
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- -0.43%
- Month Change
- 0.46%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.20%
- Year Change
- 19.48%