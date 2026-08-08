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SPXD: Xtrackers S&P 500 Diversified Sector Weight ETF
SPXD exchange rate has changed by -0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.51 and at a high of 29.51.
Follow Xtrackers S&P 500 Diversified Sector Weight ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPXD stock price today?
Xtrackers S&P 500 Diversified Sector Weight ETF stock is priced at 29.51 today. It trades within 29.51 - 29.51, yesterday's close was 29.52, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of SPXD shows these updates.
Does Xtrackers S&P 500 Diversified Sector Weight ETF stock pay dividends?
Xtrackers S&P 500 Diversified Sector Weight ETF is currently valued at 29.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.23% and USD. View the chart live to track SPXD movements.
How to buy SPXD stock?
You can buy Xtrackers S&P 500 Diversified Sector Weight ETF shares at the current price of 29.51. Orders are usually placed near 29.51 or 29.81, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SPXD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPXD stock?
Investing in Xtrackers S&P 500 Diversified Sector Weight ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.82 - 29.59 and current price 29.51. Many compare 1.03% and 6.69% before placing orders at 29.51 or 29.81. Explore the SPXD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Xtrackers S&P 500 Diversified Sector Weight ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Xtrackers S&P 500 Diversified Sector Weight ETF in the past year was 29.59. Within 24.82 - 29.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers S&P 500 Diversified Sector Weight ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Xtrackers S&P 500 Diversified Sector Weight ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Xtrackers S&P 500 Diversified Sector Weight ETF (SPXD) over the year was 24.82. Comparing it with the current 29.51 and 24.82 - 29.59 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPXD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPXD stock split?
Xtrackers S&P 500 Diversified Sector Weight ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.52, and 18.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.52
- Open
- 29.51
- Bid
- 29.51
- Ask
- 29.81
- Low
- 29.51
- High
- 29.51
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.03%
- Month Change
- 1.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.69%
- Year Change
- 18.23%