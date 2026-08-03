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SPVM: Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF
SPVM exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 77.09 and at a high of 77.64.
Follow Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPVM News
- Global Outlook Marred By Further Slide In Emerging Market Business Confidence
- U.S. Government Borrows $800B In 3 Months
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Household Survey Shows 1.8M Jobs Lost In 2026 So Far
- The Big Four Recession Indicators: Employment
- Employment Report: 23K Jobs Shed In July, Worse Than Expected
- Surprise U.S. Job Weakness Casts Serious Doubt On Fed Rate Hikes
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- Underlying Inflation Gauges: Trimming Noise Or Trimming Signal?
- U.S. Service Sector Remains Robust, But Hiring Weakness Persists
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- The AI Selloff Is Missing The Bigger Story
- Median Household Income In June 2026
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Warsh Wants The Federal Reserve To Rethink The Rules
- AI Investment Boosted U.S. Q2 Growth - But The Import Offset Runs Far Wider Than AI
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Dead Cat Bounce > Last Chance - Weekly Blog # 952
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Market's Next Move Depends On More Than Earnings
- July's Summer Heat Runs Cold
- New Month Kicks Off On The Upside
- More Unbelievable
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPVM stock price today?
Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF stock is priced at 77.34 today. It trades within 77.09 - 77.64, yesterday's close was 77.34, and trading volume reached 77. The live price chart of SPVM shows these updates.
Does Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF is currently valued at 77.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.24% and USD. View the chart live to track SPVM movements.
How to buy SPVM stock?
You can buy Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF shares at the current price of 77.34. Orders are usually placed near 77.34 or 77.64, while 77 and 0.32% show market activity. Follow SPVM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPVM stock?
Investing in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 63.62 - 78.38 and current price 77.34. Many compare -0.53% and 7.63% before placing orders at 77.34 or 77.64. Explore the SPVM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF in the past year was 78.38. Within 63.62 - 78.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 77.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM) over the year was 63.62. Comparing it with the current 77.34 and 63.62 - 78.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPVM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPVM stock split?
Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 77.34, and 21.24% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 77.34
- Open
- 77.09
- Bid
- 77.34
- Ask
- 77.64
- Low
- 77.09
- High
- 77.64
- Volume
- 77
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -0.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.63%
- Year Change
- 21.24%