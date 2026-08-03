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SPUU: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares
SPUU exchange rate has changed by 1.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 227.27 and at a high of 229.31.
Follow Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPUU News
- Global Outlook Marred By Further Slide In Emerging Market Business Confidence
- U.S. Government Borrows $800B In 3 Months
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Household Survey Shows 1.8M Jobs Lost In 2026 So Far
- The Big Four Recession Indicators: Employment
- Employment Report: 23K Jobs Shed In July, Worse Than Expected
- Caution Ahead: Average 3-Month Jobs Prints At Just 20,000 And The JPY Needed A Bailout
- July Jobs Report: Payrolls Turn Negative As The Labor Force Keeps Shrinking (SPX)
- Surprise U.S. Job Weakness Casts Serious Doubt On Fed Rate Hikes
- Why The Weak July Jobs Report Gives Bulls A New Reason To Cheer
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- Underlying Inflation Gauges: Trimming Noise Or Trimming Signal?
- U.S. Service Sector Remains Robust, But Hiring Weakness Persists
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- The AI Selloff Is Missing The Bigger Story
- Median Household Income In June 2026
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Warsh Wants The Federal Reserve To Rethink The Rules
- AI Investment Boosted U.S. Q2 Growth - But The Import Offset Runs Far Wider Than AI
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Dead Cat Bounce > Last Chance - Weekly Blog # 952
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Market's Next Move Depends On More Than Earnings
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPUU stock price today?
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares stock is priced at 229.03 today. It trades within 227.27 - 229.31, yesterday's close was 226.62, and trading volume reached 25. The live price chart of SPUU shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares is currently valued at 229.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 39.32% and USD. View the chart live to track SPUU movements.
How to buy SPUU stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares shares at the current price of 229.03. Orders are usually placed near 229.03 or 229.33, while 25 and 0.44% show market activity. Follow SPUU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPUU stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares involves considering the yearly range 154.85 - 231.19 and current price 229.03. Many compare 5.60% and 26.76% before placing orders at 229.03 or 229.33. Explore the SPUU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares in the past year was 231.19. Within 154.85 - 231.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 226.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (SPUU) over the year was 154.85. Comparing it with the current 229.03 and 154.85 - 231.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPUU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPUU stock split?
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 226.62, and 39.32% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 226.62
- Open
- 228.02
- Bid
- 229.03
- Ask
- 229.33
- Low
- 227.27
- High
- 229.31
- Volume
- 25
- Daily Change
- 1.06%
- Month Change
- 5.60%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.76%
- Year Change
- 39.32%