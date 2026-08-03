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SPUU: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares

229.03 USD 2.41 (1.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SPUU exchange rate has changed by 1.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 227.27 and at a high of 229.31.

Follow Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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SPUU News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SPUU stock price today?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares stock is priced at 229.03 today. It trades within 227.27 - 229.31, yesterday's close was 226.62, and trading volume reached 25. The live price chart of SPUU shows these updates.

Does Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares stock pay dividends?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares is currently valued at 229.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 39.32% and USD. View the chart live to track SPUU movements.

How to buy SPUU stock?

You can buy Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares shares at the current price of 229.03. Orders are usually placed near 229.03 or 229.33, while 25 and 0.44% show market activity. Follow SPUU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SPUU stock?

Investing in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares involves considering the yearly range 154.85 - 231.19 and current price 229.03. Many compare 5.60% and 26.76% before placing orders at 229.03 or 229.33. Explore the SPUU price chart live with daily changes.

What are Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares in the past year was 231.19. Within 154.85 - 231.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 226.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares performance using the live chart.

What are Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (SPUU) over the year was 154.85. Comparing it with the current 229.03 and 154.85 - 231.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPUU moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SPUU stock split?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 226.62, and 39.32% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
227.27 229.31
Year Range
154.85 231.19
Previous Close
226.62
Open
228.02
Bid
229.03
Ask
229.33
Low
227.27
High
229.31
Volume
25
Daily Change
1.06%
Month Change
5.60%
6 Months Change
26.76%
Year Change
39.32%
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