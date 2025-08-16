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SPUC: Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside C

50.44 USD 0.22 (0.44%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SPUC exchange rate has changed by 0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.28 and at a high of 50.44.

Follow Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside C dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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SPUC News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SPUC stock price today?

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside C stock is priced at 50.44 today. It trades within 50.28 - 50.44, yesterday's close was 50.22, and trading volume reached 24. The live price chart of SPUC shows these updates.

Does Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside C stock pay dividends?

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside C is currently valued at 50.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.96% and USD. View the chart live to track SPUC movements.

How to buy SPUC stock?

You can buy Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside C shares at the current price of 50.44. Orders are usually placed near 50.44 or 50.74, while 24 and 0.26% show market activity. Follow SPUC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SPUC stock?

Investing in Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside C involves considering the yearly range 43.31 - 51.36 and current price 50.44. Many compare 2.94% and 10.06% before placing orders at 50.44 or 50.74. Explore the SPUC price chart live with daily changes.

What are Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside C stock highest prices?

The highest price of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside C in the past year was 51.36. Within 43.31 - 51.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside C performance using the live chart.

What are Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside C stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside C (SPUC) over the year was 43.31. Comparing it with the current 50.44 and 43.31 - 51.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPUC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SPUC stock split?

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside C has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.22, and 7.96% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
50.28 50.44
Year Range
43.31 51.36
Previous Close
50.22
Open
50.31
Bid
50.44
Ask
50.74
Low
50.28
High
50.44
Volume
24
Daily Change
0.44%
Month Change
2.94%
6 Months Change
10.06%
Year Change
7.96%
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