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SPTU: SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Portfolio Ultra Short T-Bill ETF
SPTU exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.03 and at a high of 25.04.
Follow SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Portfolio Ultra Short T-Bill ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPTU stock price today?
SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Portfolio Ultra Short T-Bill ETF stock is priced at 25.04 today. It trades within 25.03 - 25.04, yesterday's close was 25.03, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of SPTU shows these updates.
Does SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Portfolio Ultra Short T-Bill ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Portfolio Ultra Short T-Bill ETF is currently valued at 25.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.12% and USD. View the chart live to track SPTU movements.
How to buy SPTU stock?
You can buy SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Portfolio Ultra Short T-Bill ETF shares at the current price of 25.04. Orders are usually placed near 25.04 or 25.34, while 2 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow SPTU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPTU stock?
Investing in SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Portfolio Ultra Short T-Bill ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.97 - 25.10 and current price 25.04. Many compare 0.08% and 0.09% before placing orders at 25.04 or 25.34. Explore the SPTU price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Portfolio Ultra Short T-Bill ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Portfolio Ultra Short T-Bill ETF in the past year was 25.10. Within 24.97 - 25.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Portfolio Ultra Short T-Bill ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Portfolio Ultra Short T-Bill ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Portfolio Ultra Short T-Bill ETF (SPTU) over the year was 24.97. Comparing it with the current 25.04 and 24.97 - 25.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPTU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPTU stock split?
SPDR Series Trust - SPDR Portfolio Ultra Short T-Bill ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.03, and 0.12% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.03
- Open
- 25.03
- Bid
- 25.04
- Ask
- 25.34
- Low
- 25.03
- High
- 25.04
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.09%
- Year Change
- 0.12%