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SPTS: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF
SPTS exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.92 and at a high of 28.94.
Follow SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPTS News
- August Perspective
- Underlying Inflation Gauges: Trimming Noise Or Trimming Signal?
- Rate Hikes Are A Plus For Banks, With An Asterisk
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Warsh Wants The Federal Reserve To Rethink The Rules
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Market's Next Move Depends On More Than Earnings
- Why US-Japan Joint Intervention To Prop Up The Yen? Fear Of Treasury Yields Blowing Out.
- The Credit Market Lens: Still Buying America
- New Month Kicks Off On The Upside
- More Unbelievable
- Bonds In Your Portfolio: Why Ditching Them Is The Wrong Move
- CIO Weekly: The Rising Threat Of Real Yields
- Rates Spark: Rates Are Seeking New Levels To Settle
- Weekly Market Pulse: Warsh Is Off To A Good Start
- Treasury Yields Snapshot: July 31, 2026
- Red-Hot Inflation, (Inflation-Adjusted) Strong Domestic Private Sector Demand Marks Q2 GDP
- The Federal Reserve: A Question Of Credibility
- The Bond Vigilantes Come For Kevin
- A Swing And A Miss
- Why Markets May Be Second-Guessing The U.S. Fed
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- July FOMC Meeting: A Cautious Hold With Credibility Implications
- Chart Of The Day: The 'No Confidence' Trade - And What Comes Next
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPTS stock price today?
SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock is priced at 28.93 today. It trades within 28.92 - 28.94, yesterday's close was 28.89, and trading volume reached 633. The live price chart of SPTS shows these updates.
Does SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF is currently valued at 28.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.30% and USD. View the chart live to track SPTS movements.
How to buy SPTS stock?
You can buy SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF shares at the current price of 28.93. Orders are usually placed near 28.93 or 29.23, while 633 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow SPTS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPTS stock?
Investing in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.87 - 29.40 and current price 28.93. Many compare 0.21% and -1.20% before placing orders at 28.93 or 29.23. Explore the SPTS price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the past year was 29.40. Within 28.87 - 29.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) over the year was 28.87. Comparing it with the current 28.93 and 28.87 - 29.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPTS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPTS stock split?
SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.89, and -1.30% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.89
- Open
- 28.94
- Bid
- 28.93
- Ask
- 29.23
- Low
- 28.92
- High
- 28.94
- Volume
- 633
- Daily Change
- 0.14%
- Month Change
- 0.21%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.20%
- Year Change
- -1.30%