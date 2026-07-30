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SPTL: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

25.24 USD 0.06 (0.24%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SPTL exchange rate has changed by 0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.18 and at a high of 25.28.

Follow SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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SPTL News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SPTL stock price today?

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock is priced at 25.24 today. It trades within 25.18 - 25.28, yesterday's close was 25.18, and trading volume reached 4571. The live price chart of SPTL shows these updates.

Does SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF is currently valued at 25.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.73% and USD. View the chart live to track SPTL movements.

How to buy SPTL stock?

You can buy SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF shares at the current price of 25.24. Orders are usually placed near 25.24 or 25.54, while 4571 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow SPTL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SPTL stock?

Investing in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.99 - 27.47 and current price 25.24. Many compare 0.60% and -7.27% before placing orders at 25.24 or 25.54. Explore the SPTL price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the past year was 27.47. Within 24.99 - 27.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) over the year was 24.99. Comparing it with the current 25.24 and 24.99 - 27.47 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPTL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SPTL stock split?

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.18, and -6.73% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
25.18 25.28
Year Range
24.99 27.47
Previous Close
25.18
Open
25.26
Bid
25.24
Ask
25.54
Low
25.18
High
25.28
Volume
4.571 K
Daily Change
0.24%
Month Change
0.60%
6 Months Change
-7.27%
Year Change
-6.73%
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