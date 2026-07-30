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SPTL: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
SPTL exchange rate has changed by 0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.18 and at a high of 25.28.
Follow SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPTL News
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- Rate Hikes Are A Plus For Banks, With An Asterisk
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Warsh Wants The Federal Reserve To Rethink The Rules
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Market's Next Move Depends On More Than Earnings
- Why US-Japan Joint Intervention To Prop Up The Yen? Fear Of Treasury Yields Blowing Out.
- The Credit Market Lens: Still Buying America
- New Month Kicks Off On The Upside
- More Unbelievable
- Bonds In Your Portfolio: Why Ditching Them Is The Wrong Move
- CIO Weekly: The Rising Threat Of Real Yields
- Rates Spark: Rates Are Seeking New Levels To Settle
- Treasury Yields Snapshot: July 31, 2026
- The Federal Reserve: A Question Of Credibility
- The Bond Vigilantes Come For Kevin
- A Swing And A Miss
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- July FOMC Meeting: A Cautious Hold With Credibility Implications
- Chart Of The Day: The 'No Confidence' Trade - And What Comes Next
- Rates Spark: Recalibrating Rate Assumptions
- Markets Rebound After Fed-Induced Rout
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPTL stock price today?
SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock is priced at 25.24 today. It trades within 25.18 - 25.28, yesterday's close was 25.18, and trading volume reached 4571. The live price chart of SPTL shows these updates.
Does SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF is currently valued at 25.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.73% and USD. View the chart live to track SPTL movements.
How to buy SPTL stock?
You can buy SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF shares at the current price of 25.24. Orders are usually placed near 25.24 or 25.54, while 4571 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow SPTL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPTL stock?
Investing in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.99 - 27.47 and current price 25.24. Many compare 0.60% and -7.27% before placing orders at 25.24 or 25.54. Explore the SPTL price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the past year was 27.47. Within 24.99 - 27.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) over the year was 24.99. Comparing it with the current 25.24 and 24.99 - 27.47 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPTL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPTL stock split?
SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.18, and -6.73% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.18
- Open
- 25.26
- Bid
- 25.24
- Ask
- 25.54
- Low
- 25.18
- High
- 25.28
- Volume
- 4.571 K
- Daily Change
- 0.24%
- Month Change
- 0.60%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.27%
- Year Change
- -6.73%