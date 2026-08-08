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SPTB: SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF
SPTB exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.63 and at a high of 29.69.
Follow SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPTB stock price today?
SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF stock is priced at 29.66 today. It trades within 29.63 - 29.69, yesterday's close was 29.60, and trading volume reached 77. The live price chart of SPTB shows these updates.
Does SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF is currently valued at 29.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.29% and USD. View the chart live to track SPTB movements.
How to buy SPTB stock?
You can buy SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF shares at the current price of 29.66. Orders are usually placed near 29.66 or 29.96, while 77 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow SPTB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPTB stock?
Investing in SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.55 - 30.91 and current price 29.66. Many compare 0.34% and -3.38% before placing orders at 29.66 or 29.96. Explore the SPTB price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF in the past year was 30.91. Within 29.55 - 30.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF (SPTB) over the year was 29.55. Comparing it with the current 29.66 and 29.55 - 30.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPTB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPTB stock split?
SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.60, and -3.29% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.60
- Open
- 29.68
- Bid
- 29.66
- Ask
- 29.96
- Low
- 29.63
- High
- 29.69
- Volume
- 77
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.34%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.38%
- Year Change
- -3.29%