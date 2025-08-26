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SPSB: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF
SPSB exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.91 and at a high of 29.93.
Follow SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPSB News
- How to Build a $1 Million Conservative Retirement Portfolio (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- SPSB: Duration Bets Not Paying Off In Bond Sell-Off (NYSEARCA:SPSB)
- Beyond Cash: The Case For Short-Term Bonds
- BUXX: Active ETF With 4.9% Yield, Low Credit Risk And Low Duration (NYSE:BUXX)
- SPSB ETF: Short-Term IGs Remain In Favour (SPSB)
- BUXX: 5% Yield Focused On Short-Term Securitized Debt
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPSB stock price today?
SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 29.91 today. It trades within 29.91 - 29.93, yesterday's close was 29.87, and trading volume reached 1633. The live price chart of SPSB shows these updates.
Does SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 29.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.22% and USD. View the chart live to track SPSB movements.
How to buy SPSB stock?
You can buy SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 29.91. Orders are usually placed near 29.91 or 30.21, while 1633 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow SPSB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPSB stock?
Investing in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.84 - 30.34 and current price 29.91. Many compare 0.20% and -0.96% before placing orders at 29.91 or 30.21. Explore the SPSB price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 30.34. Within 29.84 - 30.34, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) over the year was 29.84. Comparing it with the current 29.91 and 29.84 - 30.34 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPSB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPSB stock split?
SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.87, and -1.22% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.87
- Open
- 29.92
- Bid
- 29.91
- Ask
- 30.21
- Low
- 29.91
- High
- 29.93
- Volume
- 1.633 K
- Daily Change
- 0.13%
- Month Change
- 0.20%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.96%
- Year Change
- -1.22%