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SPLS: PIMCO US Stocks PLUS Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund
SPLS exchange rate has changed by -0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 55.64 and at a high of 55.86.
Follow PIMCO US Stocks PLUS Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPLS stock price today?
PIMCO US Stocks PLUS Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund stock is priced at 55.64 today. It trades within 55.64 - 55.86, yesterday's close was 55.84, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of SPLS shows these updates.
Does PIMCO US Stocks PLUS Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund stock pay dividends?
PIMCO US Stocks PLUS Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund is currently valued at 55.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.50% and USD. View the chart live to track SPLS movements.
How to buy SPLS stock?
You can buy PIMCO US Stocks PLUS Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund shares at the current price of 55.64. Orders are usually placed near 55.64 or 55.94, while 2 and -0.39% show market activity. Follow SPLS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPLS stock?
Investing in PIMCO US Stocks PLUS Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund involves considering the yearly range 45.73 - 56.17 and current price 55.64. Many compare 1.77% and 12.95% before placing orders at 55.64 or 55.94. Explore the SPLS price chart live with daily changes.
What are PIMCO US Stocks PLUS Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of PIMCO US Stocks PLUS Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the past year was 56.17. Within 45.73 - 56.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track PIMCO US Stocks PLUS Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund performance using the live chart.
What are PIMCO US Stocks PLUS Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PIMCO US Stocks PLUS Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (SPLS) over the year was 45.73. Comparing it with the current 55.64 and 45.73 - 56.17 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPLS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPLS stock split?
PIMCO US Stocks PLUS Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.84, and 11.50% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 55.84
- Open
- 55.86
- Bid
- 55.64
- Ask
- 55.94
- Low
- 55.64
- High
- 55.86
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -0.36%
- Month Change
- 1.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.95%
- Year Change
- 11.50%