- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SPIT: F/m Emerald Special Situations ETF
SPIT exchange rate has changed by 0.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.79 and at a high of 34.15.
Follow F/m Emerald Special Situations ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPIT stock price today?
F/m Emerald Special Situations ETF stock is priced at 34.15 today. It trades within 33.79 - 34.15, yesterday's close was 34.02, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of SPIT shows these updates.
Does F/m Emerald Special Situations ETF stock pay dividends?
F/m Emerald Special Situations ETF is currently valued at 34.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 29.21% and USD. View the chart live to track SPIT movements.
How to buy SPIT stock?
You can buy F/m Emerald Special Situations ETF shares at the current price of 34.15. Orders are usually placed near 34.15 or 34.45, while 6 and 1.07% show market activity. Follow SPIT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPIT stock?
Investing in F/m Emerald Special Situations ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.91 - 35.78 and current price 34.15. Many compare 4.37% and 20.42% before placing orders at 34.15 or 34.45. Explore the SPIT price chart live with daily changes.
What are F/m Emerald Special Situations ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of F/m Emerald Special Situations ETF in the past year was 35.78. Within 23.91 - 35.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track F/m Emerald Special Situations ETF performance using the live chart.
What are F/m Emerald Special Situations ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of F/m Emerald Special Situations ETF (SPIT) over the year was 23.91. Comparing it with the current 34.15 and 23.91 - 35.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPIT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPIT stock split?
F/m Emerald Special Situations ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.02, and 29.21% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.02
- Open
- 33.79
- Bid
- 34.15
- Ask
- 34.45
- Low
- 33.79
- High
- 34.15
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.38%
- Month Change
- 4.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.42%
- Year Change
- 29.21%