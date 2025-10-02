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SPIP: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

25.09 USD 0.05 (0.20%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SPIP exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.06 and at a high of 25.10.

Follow SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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SPIP News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SPIP stock price today?

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock is priced at 25.09 today. It trades within 25.06 - 25.10, yesterday's close was 25.04, and trading volume reached 220. The live price chart of SPIP shows these updates.

Does SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF is currently valued at 25.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.38% and USD. View the chart live to track SPIP movements.

How to buy SPIP stock?

You can buy SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF shares at the current price of 25.09. Orders are usually placed near 25.09 or 25.39, while 220 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SPIP updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SPIP stock?

Investing in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.02 - 26.44 and current price 25.09. Many compare 0.24% and -4.82% before placing orders at 25.09 or 25.39. Explore the SPIP price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the past year was 26.44. Within 25.02 - 26.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) over the year was 25.02. Comparing it with the current 25.09 and 25.02 - 26.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPIP moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SPIP stock split?

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.04, and -4.38% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
25.06 25.10
Year Range
25.02 26.44
Previous Close
25.04
Open
25.09
Bid
25.09
Ask
25.39
Low
25.06
High
25.10
Volume
220
Daily Change
0.20%
Month Change
0.24%
6 Months Change
-4.82%
Year Change
-4.38%
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