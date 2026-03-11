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SPGM: SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF
SPGM exchange rate has changed by 0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 87.63 and at a high of 88.04.
Follow SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPGM News
- Global PMI Data Point To Sustained Manufacturing Spurt In July, Momentum Slows High Prices
- Behind The Index: How Only 1 In 8 Of 35,000 Stocks Makes It Into FTSE All-World Index
- Global Wealth Research - July 2026
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- Global Market Perspectives Q3 2026: The New Exceptionalism
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Global Growth Hits Highest Since February Amid Strengthening Service Sector Expansion
- Global PMI Shows Sustained Manufacturing Growth Surge, But Future Optimism Fades
- Global Exports Downturn Deepens In May As War Hits Trade In Services
- Consumer Service Providers Suffer Sharpest Hit Of All Business Sectors Since War Outbreak
- S&P Global Services PMI: Slower Expansion In May
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Markets Rally As IPO Momentum Builds
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- CIO Weekly: Japan Shows Resilience
- Equity Outlook Q2 2026: Global Growth Holds Firm As Geopolitical Risk Simmers
- Crisis In Transit: War’s Economic Fallout Is Only Beginning
- Capturing Consistent Return Streams In Capricious Equity Markets
- Global PMI Shows Manufacturing Resilience Tested Amid Surging Prices & Supply Chain Delays
- Global Manufacturers Report Safety Stock Building As War Stokes Supply And Price Concerns
- March Madness
- CIO Notebook: Fed Holds Steady As Inflation Fears Grow
- Steady Today, Uncertain Tomorrow: Iran War Tests U.S. Resilience
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPGM stock price today?
SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF stock is priced at 87.96 today. It trades within 87.63 - 88.04, yesterday's close was 87.36, and trading volume reached 152. The live price chart of SPGM shows these updates.
Does SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF is currently valued at 87.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.43% and USD. View the chart live to track SPGM movements.
How to buy SPGM stock?
You can buy SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF shares at the current price of 87.96. Orders are usually placed near 87.96 or 88.26, while 152 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow SPGM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPGM stock?
Investing in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF involves considering the yearly range 73.12 - 88.22 and current price 87.96. Many compare 2.93% and 10.98% before placing orders at 87.96 or 88.26. Explore the SPGM price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the past year was 88.22. Within 73.12 - 88.22, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 87.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) over the year was 73.12. Comparing it with the current 87.96 and 73.12 - 88.22 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPGM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPGM stock split?
SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 87.36, and 10.43% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 87.36
- Open
- 87.85
- Bid
- 87.96
- Ask
- 88.26
- Low
- 87.63
- High
- 88.04
- Volume
- 152
- Daily Change
- 0.69%
- Month Change
- 2.93%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.98%
- Year Change
- 10.43%