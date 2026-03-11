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SPGM: SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

87.96 USD 0.60 (0.69%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SPGM exchange rate has changed by 0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 87.63 and at a high of 88.04.

Follow SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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SPGM News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SPGM stock price today?

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF stock is priced at 87.96 today. It trades within 87.63 - 88.04, yesterday's close was 87.36, and trading volume reached 152. The live price chart of SPGM shows these updates.

Does SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF is currently valued at 87.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.43% and USD. View the chart live to track SPGM movements.

How to buy SPGM stock?

You can buy SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF shares at the current price of 87.96. Orders are usually placed near 87.96 or 88.26, while 152 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow SPGM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SPGM stock?

Investing in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF involves considering the yearly range 73.12 - 88.22 and current price 87.96. Many compare 2.93% and 10.98% before placing orders at 87.96 or 88.26. Explore the SPGM price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the past year was 88.22. Within 73.12 - 88.22, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 87.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) over the year was 73.12. Comparing it with the current 87.96 and 73.12 - 88.22 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPGM moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SPGM stock split?

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 87.36, and 10.43% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
87.63 88.04
Year Range
73.12 88.22
Previous Close
87.36
Open
87.85
Bid
87.96
Ask
88.26
Low
87.63
High
88.04
Volume
152
Daily Change
0.69%
Month Change
2.93%
6 Months Change
10.98%
Year Change
10.43%
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