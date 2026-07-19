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SPEU: SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF
SPEU exchange rate has changed by 0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.18 and at a high of 57.40.
Follow SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPEU News
- Global PMI Shows Inflation Rates Remaining Elevated Amid Rising Demand For Services
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- Rates Spark: Rates Are Seeking New Levels To Settle
- Eurozone Inflation Rises Only Modestly In July
- Rates Spark: Recalibrating Rate Assumptions
- Eurozone Economy Motors On Despite Middle East War
- Rates Spark: A Fed Hike Could Shake Sentiment
- Escalating Middle East Tensions Shift The Balance Of Risk
- Rates Spark: Either Way, The Fed Will Surprise
- Eurozone Flash PMI Signals Renewed Growth In July As Price Pressures Cool
- Flash PMIs Signal Faster Growth Across Developed Economies, Price Concerns Cloud Outlook
- Weekly Commentary: Bond Yield Breakout
- The ECB's Energy Shock Dilemma
- Eurozone PMI: Stronger Data, Growing Doubts
- Rates Spark: Oil Drives Rates More Than ECB Speak
- Lagarde's Comments At The Press Conference Clearly Point To September Rate Hike
- ECB Keeps Interest Rates On Hold, Avoids Rattling Markets
- Rates Spark: ECB Ready To Hike, Just Not Today
- Flash PMI Surveys To Help Assess Ongoing War Impact
- July ECB Cheat Sheet: No Lull In Sight
- Eurozone Credit Demand Holds Up Better Than Expected Under Middle East Uncertainty
- Rates Spark: Testing New Highs
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPEU stock price today?
SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock is priced at 57.36 today. It trades within 57.18 - 57.40, yesterday's close was 56.83, and trading volume reached 24. The live price chart of SPEU shows these updates.
Does SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF is currently valued at 57.36. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.95% and USD. View the chart live to track SPEU movements.
How to buy SPEU stock?
You can buy SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF shares at the current price of 57.36. Orders are usually placed near 57.36 or 57.66, while 24 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow SPEU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPEU stock?
Investing in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.29 - 57.40 and current price 57.36. Many compare 1.92% and 5.02% before placing orders at 57.36 or 57.66. Explore the SPEU price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the past year was 57.40. Within 49.29 - 57.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) over the year was 49.29. Comparing it with the current 57.36 and 49.29 - 57.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPEU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPEU stock split?
SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 56.83, and 3.95% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 56.83
- Open
- 57.35
- Bid
- 57.36
- Ask
- 57.66
- Low
- 57.18
- High
- 57.40
- Volume
- 24
- Daily Change
- 0.93%
- Month Change
- 1.92%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.02%
- Year Change
- 3.95%