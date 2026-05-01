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SPEM: SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF
SPEM exchange rate has changed by 1.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.14 and at a high of 52.46.
Follow SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPEM News
- Emerging Asia (Ex China) Government Bonds Monthly – August 2026
- Seeking Steady Income In An Unsteady World
- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Global Macro Outlook: Third Quarter 2026
- Fixed Income Midyear Outlook: 6 Ways To Put Volatility To Work
- Dollar Strength Shifts Case For EM
- Equity Market Outlook Q3 2026
- The Ghost Rally: What We See Really Driving Emerging Markets In 2026
- Emerging Markets: The New Engine Of Global Growth
- 2026 Midyear Outlook: World Disrupted? Resilience Endured
- Best ETF Ideas for the Rest of 2026
- The Speed Of Transmission: Cost Pass-Through In Emerging Vs. Developed Markets
- Moving From Measuring Markets To Measuring Real Economy: FTSE All-World GDP Adjusted Index
- Markets Rally As IPO Momentum Builds
- Beyond Macro: A Value Lens On Emerging Markets Equity
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- MEGA To SEGA: Why Seoul Beating Saxony Shows Just How Hard It Is To Diversify
- Record U.S. Stocks: Disconnect Or Not?
- Earnings Strength Keeps Us Risk-On
- Charts, Trends, And Top Trades With Parets And Strazza
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPEM stock price today?
SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock is priced at 52.41 today. It trades within 52.14 - 52.46, yesterday's close was 51.88, and trading volume reached 3129. The live price chart of SPEM shows these updates.
Does SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF is currently valued at 52.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.84% and USD. View the chart live to track SPEM movements.
How to buy SPEM stock?
You can buy SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF shares at the current price of 52.41. Orders are usually placed near 52.41 or 52.71, while 3129 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow SPEM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPEM stock?
Investing in SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF involves considering the yearly range 45.28 - 53.54 and current price 52.41. Many compare 2.99% and 6.01% before placing orders at 52.41 or 52.71. Explore the SPEM price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the past year was 53.54. Within 45.28 - 53.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.88 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) over the year was 45.28. Comparing it with the current 52.41 and 45.28 - 53.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPEM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPEM stock split?
SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.88, and 4.84% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 51.88
- Open
- 52.43
- Bid
- 52.41
- Ask
- 52.71
- Low
- 52.14
- High
- 52.46
- Volume
- 3.129 K
- Daily Change
- 1.02%
- Month Change
- 2.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.01%
- Year Change
- 4.84%