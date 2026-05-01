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SPEM: SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

52.41 USD 0.53 (1.02%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SPEM exchange rate has changed by 1.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.14 and at a high of 52.46.

Follow SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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SPEM News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SPEM stock price today?

SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock is priced at 52.41 today. It trades within 52.14 - 52.46, yesterday's close was 51.88, and trading volume reached 3129. The live price chart of SPEM shows these updates.

Does SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF is currently valued at 52.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.84% and USD. View the chart live to track SPEM movements.

How to buy SPEM stock?

You can buy SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF shares at the current price of 52.41. Orders are usually placed near 52.41 or 52.71, while 3129 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow SPEM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SPEM stock?

Investing in SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF involves considering the yearly range 45.28 - 53.54 and current price 52.41. Many compare 2.99% and 6.01% before placing orders at 52.41 or 52.71. Explore the SPEM price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the past year was 53.54. Within 45.28 - 53.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.88 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) over the year was 45.28. Comparing it with the current 52.41 and 45.28 - 53.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPEM moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SPEM stock split?

SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.88, and 4.84% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
52.14 52.46
Year Range
45.28 53.54
Previous Close
51.88
Open
52.43
Bid
52.41
Ask
52.71
Low
52.14
High
52.46
Volume
3.129 K
Daily Change
1.02%
Month Change
2.99%
6 Months Change
6.01%
Year Change
4.84%
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