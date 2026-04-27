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SPDV: AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF
SPDV exchange rate has changed by 0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.64 and at a high of 40.85.
Follow AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPDV News
- July's Summer Heat Runs Cold
- Seeking Steady Income In An Unsteady World
- S&P 500 Retreats As AI Speculation Deflates With Arrival Of Lower Cost Competition (SPX)
- Q2 2026 Earnings Preview: Navigating High Expectations, Tariff Rebates, War Uncertainties
- U.S. Equities: What's Hiding Beneath The Market's Headline Returns?
- Going Nowhere
- S&P 500 Declines As Overinflated AI Stocks Lose Some Air (SPX)
- Value Stocks: The Cash Flow Case For A Continuing Comeback
- The Outlook For S&P 500 Dividends In June 2026
- S&P 500 Earnings: All About Expected Q2 '26 Results - Like Big Banks, Financials Here
- In An Unsettled World, Value Investing Can Add A Layer Of Defense
- The Great Rotation: Why The Recent Value Rally Is Ready To Resume
- S&P 500 Retreats After Jobs Report Raises Prospect Of Rate Hikes (SPX)
- Is The S&P 500 Rising Too Much Too Fast?
- My Oh My, What A Month Of May (null:SPX)
- Risk Management For Retirees: When To Reduce Exposure
- S&P 500 Fully Recovers As Iran War Impact Disappears From Stock Prices
- The S&P 500 Gets Jolted By Inflation Fears
- AI-Powered Earnings Send S&P 500 To New Record Highs
- Adding AI Resilience To Equity Portfolios
- Fed Holds Rates Steady As Equity Markets Remain Strong And Growth Stays Uneven
- Why An Income-Centric Approach Matters For Investing In Retirement
- Midterm Elections Haven’t Radically Changed Economic Growth
- The S&P 500 Clocks A New Record High As Geopolitics Hold Index Back From Rising Higher
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPDV stock price today?
AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF stock is priced at 40.74 today. It trades within 40.64 - 40.85, yesterday's close was 40.45, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of SPDV shows these updates.
Does AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF stock pay dividends?
AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF is currently valued at 40.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.57% and USD. View the chart live to track SPDV movements.
How to buy SPDV stock?
You can buy AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF shares at the current price of 40.74. Orders are usually placed near 40.74 or 41.04, while 4 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow SPDV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPDV stock?
Investing in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.13 - 41.46 and current price 40.74. Many compare -0.44% and 6.59% before placing orders at 40.74 or 41.04. Explore the SPDV price chart live with daily changes.
What are AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF in the past year was 41.46. Within 33.13 - 41.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV) over the year was 33.13. Comparing it with the current 40.74 and 33.13 - 41.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPDV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPDV stock split?
AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.45, and 18.57% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.45
- Open
- 40.69
- Bid
- 40.74
- Ask
- 41.04
- Low
- 40.64
- High
- 40.85
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.72%
- Month Change
- -0.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.59%
- Year Change
- 18.57%