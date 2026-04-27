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SPDV: AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF

40.74 USD 0.29 (0.72%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SPDV exchange rate has changed by 0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.64 and at a high of 40.85.

Follow AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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SPDV News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SPDV stock price today?

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF stock is priced at 40.74 today. It trades within 40.64 - 40.85, yesterday's close was 40.45, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of SPDV shows these updates.

Does AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF stock pay dividends?

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF is currently valued at 40.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.57% and USD. View the chart live to track SPDV movements.

How to buy SPDV stock?

You can buy AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF shares at the current price of 40.74. Orders are usually placed near 40.74 or 41.04, while 4 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow SPDV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SPDV stock?

Investing in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.13 - 41.46 and current price 40.74. Many compare -0.44% and 6.59% before placing orders at 40.74 or 41.04. Explore the SPDV price chart live with daily changes.

What are AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF in the past year was 41.46. Within 33.13 - 41.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF performance using the live chart.

What are AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV) over the year was 33.13. Comparing it with the current 40.74 and 33.13 - 41.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPDV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SPDV stock split?

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.45, and 18.57% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
40.64 40.85
Year Range
33.13 41.46
Previous Close
40.45
Open
40.69
Bid
40.74
Ask
41.04
Low
40.64
High
40.85
Volume
4
Daily Change
0.72%
Month Change
-0.44%
6 Months Change
6.59%
Year Change
18.57%
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