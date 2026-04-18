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SPDN: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares
SPDN exchange rate has changed by -0.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.41 and at a high of 8.47.
Follow Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPDN News
- July's Summer Heat Runs Cold
- Should Investors Turn to Inverse ETFs as Market Risks Build?
- S&P 500 Retreats As AI Speculation Deflates With Arrival Of Lower Cost Competition (SPX)
- Q2 2026 Earnings Preview: Navigating High Expectations, Tariff Rebates, War Uncertainties
- U.S. Equities: What's Hiding Beneath The Market's Headline Returns?
- Going Nowhere
- S&P 500 Declines As Overinflated AI Stocks Lose Some Air (SPX)
- The Outlook For S&P 500 Dividends In June 2026
- S&P 500 Earnings: All About Expected Q2 '26 Results - Like Big Banks, Financials Here
- S&P 500 Retreats After Jobs Report Raises Prospect Of Rate Hikes (SPX)
- Is The S&P 500 Rising Too Much Too Fast?
- My Oh My, What A Month Of May (null:SPX)
- Risk Management For Retirees: When To Reduce Exposure
- S&P 500 Fully Recovers As Iran War Impact Disappears From Stock Prices
- The S&P 500 Gets Jolted By Inflation Fears
- AI-Powered Earnings Send S&P 500 To New Record Highs
- Fed Holds Rates Steady As Equity Markets Remain Strong And Growth Stays Uneven
- Midterm Elections Haven’t Radically Changed Economic Growth
- The S&P 500 Clocks A New Record High As Geopolitics Hold Index Back From Rising Higher
- How The Iran War Could Trigger A Global Recession Hitting The U.S.
- S&P 500 Clocks New Record High As Near-Record Winning Streak Continues
- S&P 500 Snapshot: The 7,000 Era Begins Amid Triple Record Highs
- Markets Climb As Risks Ease And Earnings Deliver
- Whale's Insight: The Rebound Is Spreading Across Bitcoin, Altcoins, And Stocks
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPDN stock price today?
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares stock is priced at 8.42 today. It trades within 8.41 - 8.47, yesterday's close was 8.47, and trading volume reached 4241. The live price chart of SPDN shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares is currently valued at 8.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -16.80% and USD. View the chart live to track SPDN movements.
How to buy SPDN stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares shares at the current price of 8.42. Orders are usually placed near 8.42 or 8.72, while 4241 and -0.36% show market activity. Follow SPDN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPDN stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares involves considering the yearly range 8.38 - 10.28 and current price 8.42. Many compare -3.00% and -12.02% before placing orders at 8.42 or 8.72. Explore the SPDN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares in the past year was 10.28. Within 8.38 - 10.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) over the year was 8.38. Comparing it with the current 8.42 and 8.38 - 10.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPDN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPDN stock split?
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.47, and -16.80% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.47
- Open
- 8.45
- Bid
- 8.42
- Ask
- 8.72
- Low
- 8.41
- High
- 8.47
- Volume
- 4.241 K
- Daily Change
- -0.59%
- Month Change
- -3.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.02%
- Year Change
- -16.80%