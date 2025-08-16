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SPD: Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside
SPD exchange rate has changed by 0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.86 and at a high of 43.09.
Follow Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPD News
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- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Capital Markets Outlook Q4 2025: Kicking The Can Down The Tightrope
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPD stock price today?
Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside stock is priced at 43.00 today. It trades within 42.86 - 43.09, yesterday's close was 42.70, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of SPD shows these updates.
Does Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside stock pay dividends?
Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside is currently valued at 43.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.82% and USD. View the chart live to track SPD movements.
How to buy SPD stock?
You can buy Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside shares at the current price of 43.00. Orders are usually placed near 43.00 or 43.30, while 22 and -0.21% show market activity. Follow SPD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPD stock?
Investing in Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside involves considering the yearly range 35.80 - 43.93 and current price 43.00. Many compare 3.69% and 11.44% before placing orders at 43.00 or 43.30. Explore the SPD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside stock highest prices?
The highest price of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside in the past year was 43.93. Within 35.80 - 43.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside performance using the live chart.
What are Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside (SPD) over the year was 35.80. Comparing it with the current 43.00 and 35.80 - 43.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPD stock split?
Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.70, and 10.82% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 42.70
- Open
- 43.09
- Bid
- 43.00
- Ask
- 43.30
- Low
- 42.86
- High
- 43.09
- Volume
- 22
- Daily Change
- 0.70%
- Month Change
- 3.69%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.44%
- Year Change
- 10.82%