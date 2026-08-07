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SPCX: AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF
SPCX exchange rate has changed by 15.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 114.56 and at a high of 133.48.
Follow AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPCX News
- SpaceX’s Nvidia deal could be bad news for neoclouds like CoreWeave and Nebius, analysts say
- SpaceX: A Great Company At The Wrong Price (NASDAQ:SPCX)
- Ark Invest Increased Holdings in Circle, SpaceX, and Coinbase Stocks Yesterday, Total Value Over $45 Million
- Top Stock Reports for SpaceX, Arista Networks & Boeing
- Top Stock Reports for SpaceX, Arista Networks & Boeing
- SpaceX's AI Bottleneck Could Mean Bigger Gains Ahead
- Two reasons why Nvidia’s stock saw its biggest weekly surge in more than a year
- Stock Market Today: SPY, QQQ Rally after Disappointing Jobs Report Reshapes Rate Expectations - TipRanks.com
- SpaceX Stock Just Scored a New 'Buy' Rating. Here's Why.
- A $38 Billion Reason to Buy SKHY Stock Today
- Jersey Mike’s Stock (JMKE) Continues to Struggle After IPO - TipRanks.com
- Here’s when Elon Musk’s Starlink internet is worth the steep monthly price — and $350 startup cost
- Why Bad Jobs News is Good News for Equities
- Tesla-SpaceX Terafab Bet: 4 Chip Equipment Stocks That Could Benefit
- SpaceX’s stock is having one of its best days ever — with the first lockup expiration now behind it
- BlackRock discloses holding 51 million SpaceX Class A common stock shares as of end of Q2
- Time to Buy Nvidia or SpaceX Stock After Their AI Partnership?
- Stock Market Rally Powers Ahead; SpaceX, Palantir, Sandisk Are Key Earnings Movers: Weekly Review
- A trader closed a $2.04 million SPCX short position, profiting approximately $1.13 million
- SpaceX Stock Loved by Retail Investors: ETFs in Focus
- Is SPCX Worth Buying as Starlink Growth Battles Heavy AI Spending?
- SPCX Fell 24.5% in the Past Month: Is the Sell-Off an Opportunity?
- SpaceX's $6.7B Cloud Deal Could Reshape Its Near-Term AI Economics
- SpaceX stock price continues to rise, intraday gains expand to over 11%
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPCX stock price today?
AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF stock is priced at 133.11 today. It trades within 114.56 - 133.48, yesterday's close was 114.92, and trading volume reached 448172. The live price chart of SPCX shows these updates.
Does AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF stock pay dividends?
AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF is currently valued at 133.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -11.26% and USD. View the chart live to track SPCX movements.
How to buy SPCX stock?
You can buy AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF shares at the current price of 133.11. Orders are usually placed near 133.11 or 133.41, while 448172 and 15.78% show market activity. Follow SPCX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPCX stock?
Investing in AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF involves considering the yearly range 104.83 - 225.64 and current price 133.11. Many compare 25.07% and -11.26% before placing orders at 133.11 or 133.41. Explore the SPCX price chart live with daily changes.
What are AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF in the past year was 225.64. Within 104.83 - 225.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 114.92 helps spot resistance levels. Track AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF (SPCX) over the year was 104.83. Comparing it with the current 133.11 and 104.83 - 225.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPCX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPCX stock split?
AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 114.92, and -11.26% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 114.92
- Open
- 114.97
- Bid
- 133.11
- Ask
- 133.41
- Low
- 114.56
- High
- 133.48
- Volume
- 448.172 K
- Daily Change
- 15.83%
- Month Change
- 25.07%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.26%
- Year Change
- -11.26%