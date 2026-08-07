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SPCX: AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF

133.11 USD 18.19 (15.83%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SPCX exchange rate has changed by 15.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 114.56 and at a high of 133.48.

Follow AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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SPCX News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SPCX stock price today?

AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF stock is priced at 133.11 today. It trades within 114.56 - 133.48, yesterday's close was 114.92, and trading volume reached 448172. The live price chart of SPCX shows these updates.

Does AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF stock pay dividends?

AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF is currently valued at 133.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -11.26% and USD. View the chart live to track SPCX movements.

How to buy SPCX stock?

You can buy AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF shares at the current price of 133.11. Orders are usually placed near 133.11 or 133.41, while 448172 and 15.78% show market activity. Follow SPCX updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SPCX stock?

Investing in AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF involves considering the yearly range 104.83 - 225.64 and current price 133.11. Many compare 25.07% and -11.26% before placing orders at 133.11 or 133.41. Explore the SPCX price chart live with daily changes.

What are AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF in the past year was 225.64. Within 104.83 - 225.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 114.92 helps spot resistance levels. Track AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF performance using the live chart.

What are AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF (SPCX) over the year was 104.83. Comparing it with the current 133.11 and 104.83 - 225.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPCX moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SPCX stock split?

AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 114.92, and -11.26% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
114.56 133.48
Year Range
104.83 225.64
Previous Close
114.92
Open
114.97
Bid
133.11
Ask
133.41
Low
114.56
High
133.48
Volume
448.172 K
Daily Change
15.83%
Month Change
25.07%
6 Months Change
-11.26%
Year Change
-11.26%
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