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SPCT: Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Spectrum ETF
SPCT exchange rate has changed by 0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.30 and at a high of 28.31.
Follow Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Spectrum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPCT stock price today?
Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Spectrum ETF stock is priced at 28.30 today. It trades within 28.30 - 28.31, yesterday's close was 28.27, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of SPCT shows these updates.
Does Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Spectrum ETF stock pay dividends?
Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Spectrum ETF is currently valued at 28.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.93% and USD. View the chart live to track SPCT movements.
How to buy SPCT stock?
You can buy Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Spectrum ETF shares at the current price of 28.30. Orders are usually placed near 28.30 or 28.60, while 2 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow SPCT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPCT stock?
Investing in Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Spectrum ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.06 - 28.40 and current price 28.30. Many compare 0.39% and 1.95% before placing orders at 28.30 or 28.60. Explore the SPCT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Spectrum ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Spectrum ETF in the past year was 28.40. Within 25.06 - 28.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Spectrum ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Spectrum ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Spectrum ETF (SPCT) over the year was 25.06. Comparing it with the current 28.30 and 25.06 - 28.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPCT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPCT stock split?
Two Roads Shared Trust - Liberty One Spectrum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.27, and 12.93% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.27
- Open
- 28.31
- Bid
- 28.30
- Ask
- 28.60
- Low
- 28.30
- High
- 28.31
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.11%
- Month Change
- 0.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.95%
- Year Change
- 12.93%