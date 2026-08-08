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SPBX: AllianzIM 6 Month Buffer10 Allocation ETF
SPBX exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.74 and at a high of 29.78.
Follow AllianzIM 6 Month Buffer10 Allocation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPBX stock price today?
AllianzIM 6 Month Buffer10 Allocation ETF stock is priced at 29.74 today. It trades within 29.74 - 29.78, yesterday's close was 29.70, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of SPBX shows these updates.
Does AllianzIM 6 Month Buffer10 Allocation ETF stock pay dividends?
AllianzIM 6 Month Buffer10 Allocation ETF is currently valued at 29.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.60% and USD. View the chart live to track SPBX movements.
How to buy SPBX stock?
You can buy AllianzIM 6 Month Buffer10 Allocation ETF shares at the current price of 29.74. Orders are usually placed near 29.74 or 30.04, while 9 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow SPBX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPBX stock?
Investing in AllianzIM 6 Month Buffer10 Allocation ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.61 - 33.67 and current price 29.74. Many compare 0.98% and 7.56% before placing orders at 29.74 or 30.04. Explore the SPBX price chart live with daily changes.
What are AllianzIM 6 Month Buffer10 Allocation ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AllianzIM 6 Month Buffer10 Allocation ETF in the past year was 33.67. Within 26.61 - 33.67, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track AllianzIM 6 Month Buffer10 Allocation ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AllianzIM 6 Month Buffer10 Allocation ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AllianzIM 6 Month Buffer10 Allocation ETF (SPBX) over the year was 26.61. Comparing it with the current 29.74 and 26.61 - 33.67 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPBX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPBX stock split?
AllianzIM 6 Month Buffer10 Allocation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.70, and 7.60% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.70
- Open
- 29.77
- Bid
- 29.74
- Ask
- 30.04
- Low
- 29.74
- High
- 29.78
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 0.13%
- Month Change
- 0.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.56%
- Year Change
- 7.60%