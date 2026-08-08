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SPBW: AllianzIM Buffer20 Allocation ETF
SPBW exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.12 and at a high of 29.20.
Follow AllianzIM Buffer20 Allocation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPBW stock price today?
AllianzIM Buffer20 Allocation ETF stock is priced at 29.12 today. It trades within 29.12 - 29.20, yesterday's close was 29.08, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of SPBW shows these updates.
Does AllianzIM Buffer20 Allocation ETF stock pay dividends?
AllianzIM Buffer20 Allocation ETF is currently valued at 29.12. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.68% and USD. View the chart live to track SPBW movements.
How to buy SPBW stock?
You can buy AllianzIM Buffer20 Allocation ETF shares at the current price of 29.12. Orders are usually placed near 29.12 or 29.42, while 22 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow SPBW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPBW stock?
Investing in AllianzIM Buffer20 Allocation ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.92 - 29.20 and current price 29.12. Many compare 0.34% and 5.58% before placing orders at 29.12 or 29.42. Explore the SPBW price chart live with daily changes.
What are AllianzIM Buffer20 Allocation ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AllianzIM Buffer20 Allocation ETF in the past year was 29.20. Within 26.92 - 29.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track AllianzIM Buffer20 Allocation ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AllianzIM Buffer20 Allocation ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AllianzIM Buffer20 Allocation ETF (SPBW) over the year was 26.92. Comparing it with the current 29.12 and 26.92 - 29.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPBW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPBW stock split?
AllianzIM Buffer20 Allocation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.08, and 5.68% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.08
- Open
- 29.14
- Bid
- 29.12
- Ask
- 29.42
- Low
- 29.12
- High
- 29.20
- Volume
- 22
- Daily Change
- 0.14%
- Month Change
- 0.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.58%
- Year Change
- 5.68%