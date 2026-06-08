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SPBO: SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF
SPBO exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.48 and at a high of 28.55.
Follow SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPBO News
- AI Borrowing Reshapes The Bond Market
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Credit Market Lens: Still Buying America
- Insurance Midyear Outlook: Finding Value In Tight Markets
- Why Market Volatility May Be Part Of The Bull Case
- Retail Stays Bullish On Hyperscalers Ahead Of Earnings
- Above The Noise: Look Beyond AI Pullback
- The Credit Market Lens: Rich Spreads, Cheap Treasuries, And An Incomplete Explanation
- Old-Fashioned Bond Math For A New-Fashioned Fed
- The Credit Market Lens: A Higher Bar For Earnings Season
- How SpaceX And AI Spending Are Reshaping Investment Grade Credit
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- The Full Picture: How Factors Work Together In Systematic Fixed Income
- The Week The AI Trade Broke, And Why The Data Says 'Rotation,' Not 'Recession'
- Has The AI Trade Gone Too Far?
- Warsh's Dot-Plot Pivot Recalibrates Duration Risk In Investment-Grade Bonds
- Forget The Macro Narrative, Look At The Cross-Section
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- The Need For A New Portfolio Approach
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPBO stock price today?
SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 28.51 today. It trades within 28.48 - 28.55, yesterday's close was 28.47, and trading volume reached 207. The live price chart of SPBO shows these updates.
Does SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 28.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.71% and USD. View the chart live to track SPBO movements.
How to buy SPBO stock?
You can buy SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 28.51. Orders are usually placed near 28.51 or 28.81, while 207 and -0.11% show market activity. Follow SPBO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPBO stock?
Investing in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.37 - 29.72 and current price 28.51. Many compare 0.49% and -3.19% before placing orders at 28.51 or 28.81. Explore the SPBO price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 29.72. Within 28.37 - 29.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) over the year was 28.37. Comparing it with the current 28.51 and 28.37 - 29.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPBO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPBO stock split?
SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.47, and -3.71% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.47
- Open
- 28.54
- Bid
- 28.51
- Ask
- 28.81
- Low
- 28.48
- High
- 28.55
- Volume
- 207
- Daily Change
- 0.14%
- Month Change
- 0.49%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.19%
- Year Change
- -3.71%