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SPBC: Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF
SPBC exchange rate has changed by 0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.02 and at a high of 49.32.
Follow Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPBC News
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Large Caps - Big Opportunity
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Capital Markets Outlook Q4 2025: Kicking The Can Down The Tightrope
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPBC stock price today?
Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF stock is priced at 49.32 today. It trades within 49.02 - 49.32, yesterday's close was 48.96, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of SPBC shows these updates.
Does Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF stock pay dividends?
Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF is currently valued at 49.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.02% and USD. View the chart live to track SPBC movements.
How to buy SPBC stock?
You can buy Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF shares at the current price of 49.32. Orders are usually placed near 49.32 or 49.62, while 9 and 0.28% show market activity. Follow SPBC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPBC stock?
Investing in Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF involves considering the yearly range 40.29 - 49.32 and current price 49.32. Many compare 3.81% and 14.14% before placing orders at 49.32 or 49.62. Explore the SPBC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF in the past year was 49.32. Within 40.29 - 49.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF (SPBC) over the year was 40.29. Comparing it with the current 49.32 and 40.29 - 49.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPBC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPBC stock split?
Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.96, and 13.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 48.96
- Open
- 49.18
- Bid
- 49.32
- Ask
- 49.62
- Low
- 49.02
- High
- 49.32
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 0.74%
- Month Change
- 3.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.14%
- Year Change
- 13.02%