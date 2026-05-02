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SPAB: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

25.16 USD 0.05 (0.20%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SPAB exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.13 and at a high of 25.23.

Follow SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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SPAB News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SPAB stock price today?

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock is priced at 25.16 today. It trades within 25.13 - 25.23, yesterday's close was 25.11, and trading volume reached 1678. The live price chart of SPAB shows these updates.

Does SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF is currently valued at 25.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.23% and USD. View the chart live to track SPAB movements.

How to buy SPAB stock?

You can buy SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 25.16. Orders are usually placed near 25.16 or 25.46, while 1678 and -0.28% show market activity. Follow SPAB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SPAB stock?

Investing in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.03 - 26.17 and current price 25.16. Many compare 0.20% and -3.45% before placing orders at 25.16 or 25.46. Explore the SPAB price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the past year was 26.17. Within 25.03 - 26.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) over the year was 25.03. Comparing it with the current 25.16 and 25.03 - 26.17 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPAB moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SPAB stock split?

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.11, and -3.23% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
25.13 25.23
Year Range
25.03 26.17
Previous Close
25.11
Open
25.23
Bid
25.16
Ask
25.46
Low
25.13
High
25.23
Volume
1.678 K
Daily Change
0.20%
Month Change
0.20%
6 Months Change
-3.45%
Year Change
-3.23%
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