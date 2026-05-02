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SPAB: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF
SPAB exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.13 and at a high of 25.23.
Follow SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPAB News
- 4 Bond ETFs Worth Buying Following the $300B Surge in H1'26
- Central Banks Hold Steady As Semiconductor Volatility Returns
- Why Markets May Be Second-Guessing The U.S. Fed
- Why Global Bonds Matter Now
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- Market Outlook: Getting Serious In Summer Markets
- Global Market Perspectives Q3 2026: The New Exceptionalism
- Mountain, Cliff, Or Ocean
- July Market Digest
- Inflation And Investing: What Sticky Prices Mean For Portfolios Today
- A Sturdier Foundation For Uncertain Markets
- Rupture And Resilience
- The Need For A New Portfolio Approach
- AI Financing Needs Do Not Override Cyclical Drivers Of Yield
- CIO Weekly: In Search Of Breadth
- Energy Shocks, Rising Yields, And The Case For Bonds
- Measuring What Matters In Public And Private Fixed Income
- The Top Retirement Trends That Are Reshaping Investing, Income And Longevity
- Many Trends Within The Same Market - Weekly Blog # 941
- Do Bonds Still Serve As A Traditional Diversifier For Equities?
- Harder Questions: Neuberger CEO George Walker On Private Credit, AI, And Active Ownership
- May Market Digest
- Weekly Commentary: Gradually Transitioning To Suddenly
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPAB stock price today?
SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock is priced at 25.16 today. It trades within 25.13 - 25.23, yesterday's close was 25.11, and trading volume reached 1678. The live price chart of SPAB shows these updates.
Does SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF is currently valued at 25.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.23% and USD. View the chart live to track SPAB movements.
How to buy SPAB stock?
You can buy SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 25.16. Orders are usually placed near 25.16 or 25.46, while 1678 and -0.28% show market activity. Follow SPAB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPAB stock?
Investing in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.03 - 26.17 and current price 25.16. Many compare 0.20% and -3.45% before placing orders at 25.16 or 25.46. Explore the SPAB price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the past year was 26.17. Within 25.03 - 26.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) over the year was 25.03. Comparing it with the current 25.16 and 25.03 - 26.17 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPAB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPAB stock split?
SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.11, and -3.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.11
- Open
- 25.23
- Bid
- 25.16
- Ask
- 25.46
- Low
- 25.13
- High
- 25.23
- Volume
- 1.678 K
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.20%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.45%
- Year Change
- -3.23%