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SOXY: YieldMax(TM) Target 12(TM) Semiconductor Option Income ETF
SOXY exchange rate has changed by 1.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 92.40 and at a high of 94.38.
Follow YieldMax(TM) Target 12(TM) Semiconductor Option Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SOXY stock price today?
YieldMax(TM) Target 12(TM) Semiconductor Option Income ETF stock is priced at 93.54 today. It trades within 92.40 - 94.38, yesterday's close was 92.09, and trading volume reached 38. The live price chart of SOXY shows these updates.
Does YieldMax(TM) Target 12(TM) Semiconductor Option Income ETF stock pay dividends?
YieldMax(TM) Target 12(TM) Semiconductor Option Income ETF is currently valued at 93.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 37.96% and USD. View the chart live to track SOXY movements.
How to buy SOXY stock?
You can buy YieldMax(TM) Target 12(TM) Semiconductor Option Income ETF shares at the current price of 93.54. Orders are usually placed near 93.54 or 93.84, while 38 and -0.58% show market activity. Follow SOXY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SOXY stock?
Investing in YieldMax(TM) Target 12(TM) Semiconductor Option Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 59.62 - 114.99 and current price 93.54. Many compare 8.09% and 41.58% before placing orders at 93.54 or 93.84. Explore the SOXY price chart live with daily changes.
What are YieldMax(TM) Target 12(TM) Semiconductor Option Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of YieldMax(TM) Target 12(TM) Semiconductor Option Income ETF in the past year was 114.99. Within 59.62 - 114.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 92.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track YieldMax(TM) Target 12(TM) Semiconductor Option Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are YieldMax(TM) Target 12(TM) Semiconductor Option Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of YieldMax(TM) Target 12(TM) Semiconductor Option Income ETF (SOXY) over the year was 59.62. Comparing it with the current 93.54 and 59.62 - 114.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SOXY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SOXY stock split?
YieldMax(TM) Target 12(TM) Semiconductor Option Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 92.09, and 37.96% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 92.09
- Open
- 94.09
- Bid
- 93.54
- Ask
- 93.84
- Low
- 92.40
- High
- 94.38
- Volume
- 38
- Daily Change
- 1.57%
- Month Change
- 8.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 41.58%
- Year Change
- 37.96%