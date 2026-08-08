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SORN: Soren Acquisition Corp.
SORN exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.96 and at a high of 9.96.
Follow Soren Acquisition Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is SORN stock price today?
Soren Acquisition Corp. stock is priced at 9.96 today. It trades within 9.96 - 9.96, yesterday's close was 9.96, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of SORN shows these updates.
Does Soren Acquisition Corp. stock pay dividends?
Soren Acquisition Corp. is currently valued at 9.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.81% and USD. View the chart live to track SORN movements.
How to buy SORN stock?
You can buy Soren Acquisition Corp. shares at the current price of 9.96. Orders are usually placed near 9.96 or 10.26, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SORN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SORN stock?
Investing in Soren Acquisition Corp. involves considering the yearly range 9.83 - 10.88 and current price 9.96. Many compare 0.40% and 0.81% before placing orders at 9.96 or 10.26. Explore the SORN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Soren Acquisition Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Soren Acquisition Corp. in the past year was 10.88. Within 9.83 - 10.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track Soren Acquisition Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Soren Acquisition Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Soren Acquisition Corp. (SORN) over the year was 9.83. Comparing it with the current 9.96 and 9.83 - 10.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SORN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SORN stock split?
Soren Acquisition Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.96, and 0.81% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.96
- Open
- 9.96
- Bid
- 9.96
- Ask
- 10.26
- Low
- 9.96
- High
- 9.96
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.81%
- Year Change
- 0.81%